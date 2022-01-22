The whole truth of the war between Galilea Montijo and Lilí Brillanti

Although both presenters worked together for more than 20 years, due to different frictions they never became friends. It all started when Lili Brillanti remembered the time Galilea Montijo He “supposedly” wanted to hit her.

The start of a Fight endless. Now the whole truth is known from the presenter of Hoy, who came out to defend herself and tell everything about what that relationship was like.

An endless war: What happened between Galilea Montijo and Lilí Brillanti

For her part, the actress and host Lili Brillanti, During an interview, he assured that, while he was working on Vida TV, the program he hosted with Héctor Sandarti and Galilea MontijoShe had had to overcome very difficult situations due to the treatment that the people of Guadalajara had with her.

It should be clarified that it was not the only time that he recounted the repeated times that both confronted each other and the bad relationship they had. However, this time, his statements transcended and Galilea Montijo did not want to remain silent.

For those who do not remember what happened, apparently, Galilea would have threatened Lilí with beating her and it all happened while they were rehearsing for a sketch.

Galilea Montijo defends herself against the accusations of Lilí Brillanti

It was precisely on January 18 that the presenter of Hoy, Galilea Montijo, did not want to keep quiet anymore and defended himself against the accusations of Lili Brillanti. The woman from Guadalajara flatly denied having threatened her colleague and, in addition, recounted her own version of the events.

“What she felt was this part of complex, that if my clothes, that if I ordered her to take off her clothes, that if I ordered her not to put on makeup; there was a lot of gossip around, as there always is in all productions or new productions. She, as all the reporters did, she filtered all those notes, there were many notes against me.

He also added that he never considered Brillanti as his friend and that was because they got along very badly. In fact, he remembered how he came to confront her about some alleged leaks he once made. There is no doubt that the people of Guadalajara are always willing to defend themselves and regardless of who is the person who is attacking them.

In this particular case, he got tired. He considers that many years have passed and he no longer wants to save anything. Tell the truth, at least for her, is just enough for Lilí Brillanti to stop speaking ill of her. And yes, he admitted that he confronted her.

“After so much, there came a time when I did confront her, and you know that one comes from the neighborhood; I am from the neighborhood and in the neighborhood one learns to defend oneself, and I am always going to defend myself, with fame, without fame, with money, without money (…) Until one day I told her: ‘Let’s see, teacher, either we fix it, or we fix it.”

Given the situation, Montijo assured that Brillanti incited her to hit her, and that caused him a lot of anger, but he decided not to do it so as not to fall into his “game”. “He would come up to me and put his face on me. He put his face on me and said: ‘Hit me, come on, hit me’. And I remember that I even dug my nails in (…) and said: ‘Please, my God, I have to put up with it, I have to put up with it’. Until I said, ‘No, you know what? I’m not going to fall for your game.’”

To this day, Galilea still does not understand what it was that led them to confront each other in this way. Likewise, he acknowledges that, with the passage of time, the differences diminished because they really today he sees that they were clashes over “stupidities”.

However, it ensures that never got to establish a friendship, nor will. It should be noted that the defense Galilea Montijo in the face of accusations of Lili Brillanti It was these days, after an interview that the Mexican gave, where she relived these alleged mistreatments that her partner would have had with her.

Who do you believe?