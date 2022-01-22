The words of the Albanian woman and victim of Robinho after confirming that the player will go to prison

2022-01-21
The nine-year sentence of jail Brazilian soccer player Robson de Souza, better known as Robinho.
The South American crack was sentenced for the crime of violation in a group committed in the city of Milan in 2013.
The sentence must be served in Italy or Brazil. Furthermore, this ruling Robinho is final and must be applied immediately, according to the italian justice.
Once you have pleaded guilty to Robinho, the victim has spoken for the first time, sending a message to all the women who have suffered a similar case.
The girl is an Albanian, who was just 23 years old when the incident with the former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan player occurred.
“Only by denouncing can we prevent this from happening again,” said the woman, according to a message sent to the Brazilian portal UOL.
“In front of each aggressor there are ten other people ready to help: a friend, a relative, a competent police officer, a judge, but above all, the Justice”, added the victim in the note.
“Even if it’s not totally comforting, because the pain and anger will never go away or make one go back to being the person they were before, Justice will be comforting for another woman. A woman who can be our mother, friend, sister or our daughter”, expressed the Albanian girl.
The 37-year-old Brazilian attacker, along with his friend Ricardo Falco, was sentenced in 2017 in the first instance by the Milan court to nine years in prison for group sexual violence.
According to the complaint, Robinho, along with five other compatriots, made the young woman drink “to the point of rendering her unconscious and unable to resist” and then committed “sexual relations several times in a row” with her.