The words of the Albanian woman and victim of Robinho after confirming that the player will go to prison

2022-01-21

The nine-year sentence of jail Brazilian soccer player Robson de Souza, better known as Robinho.

The South American crack was sentenced for the crime of violation in a group committed in the city of Milan in 2013.

The sentence must be served in Italy or Brazil. Furthermore, this ruling Robinho is final and must be applied immediately, according to the italian justice.

Once you have pleaded guilty to Robinho, the victim has spoken for the first time, sending a message to all the women who have suffered a similar case.

The girl is an Albanian, who was just 23 years old when the incident with the former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan player occurred.