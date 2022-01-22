The world against bitcoin? The United States and Russia cause the stampede of investors

Cryptocurrencies are immersed in a maelstrom of sales that sink their prices

Bitcoin loses more than 40% from the peak it reached in November

The correlation between stocks and virtual currencies is getting higher

for a investor there is nothing worse than that alter the conditions issuance of the asset in which it invests, either from the legal point of view or from the market conditions. In such a case, the consequences are usually, in case they vary for the worse, in that there is a general exit, affecting the price.

Everything seems to indicate what is happening with cryptocurrencies, since one of the basic postulates of the protocol bitcoin was that his goal was outside of any government control and therefore, that they would be exempt from regulatory issues.

In fact, every time a government decides to restrict its activity, whether it is related to mining or marketing, the price feels the impact. But more recently, another storm front emerged that had not entered investors’ radars for a long time, coming from none other than the United States Federal Reserve (FED), which could deliver a quick double whammy of interest rate hikes. and the reduction of the balance, something that had never happened before.

Why this punishment for cryptocurrencies?

The reason for concern is that after a long time, its authorities decided end the long cycle of low interest rates, in the face of inflation that, far from easing, is strengthening both in the US and in much of Europe.

So the possibility that monetary policy may have to be more restrictive than previously anticipated to combat the unstoppable rise in prices is causing some panic in risk assets, including, obviously, cryptocurrencies.

The falls in prices come hand in hand with the turbulence in the stock markets and in the bond market, as a consequence of the decision of the central banks to withdraw the stimuli faster than expected, absorbing part of the global liquidity that drove the rise in prices from mid-2020.

With higher interest rates and less stimulus, it is likely that asset valuations could seek a new lower equilibrium point in a market dominated by risk-off sentiment.

In what could be characterized as a new Black Friday, the main digital currencies are tumbling between 6 and 8%, losing key technical supports in previous corrections.

In the specific case of bitcoin, it fell 10%, after recovering a couple of percentage points, to stand at around US$38,000, while ethereum lost 13% to fall below US$3,000.

Among the largest cryptos, Binance Coin also suffers a strong correction, losing 6% to $415.

Increasingly connected with what happens in the stock market

Analysts at BCA Research explain in a note published this Friday that “the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has become increasingly strongly related to the path of stocks.”

“Our end-2022 target for the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is 2.25%… Stocks often experience a period of indigestion when yields rise sharply,” the experts explain, adding that “If stock markets suffer volatility, Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto universe will have to deal with a much more turbulent scenario.”

These movements can generate a kind of vicious circle in which the falls in the stock markets generate important corrections in the cryptocurrencies and these in turn have an impact on sentiment again, putting downward pressure on the rest of the markets.

This was warned a little over a week ago by the International Monetary Fund. Cryptocurrencies are big enough and interconnected enough to trigger a domino effect in the markets.

“Bitcoin and ethereum showed little correlation with major stock indices before the pandemic. They were thought to help diversify risk and act as a hedge against swings in other asset classes,” the analysts explain.

Until recently, it was common to read and hear analysts comparing Bitcoin to gold for its ability to diversify a portfolio and act as a hedge against inflation or corrections in other markets dominated by risky assets. The data that could support this hypothesis has evaporated with the last crisis.

“As such, a sharp drop in Bitcoin prices can increase investors’ risk aversion and cause equity markets to decline…suggesting that sentiment in one market spills over into the other in a noticeable way.” “warns the report of the International Monetary Fund.

And now comes Russia

Added to the bad news from the FED is another negative element, this time from the hand of the Bank of Russia, which in a report published this week warns about the enormous risks that this market generates for financial stability and subtly proposing the prohibition of the use and mining of cryptocurrencies in the country. The Bank of Russia gave the example of other countries that have already regulated with direct prohibitions, such as China or Iran.

Bitcoin and other digital assets are popular in Russia. The central bank said that the value of cryptocurrency transactions by citizens is estimated to be in the range of $5 billion annually.

“The Russian ruble has been steadily declining for the past two decades, which made Bitcoin an attractive investment for many Russians in recent years,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at broker Oanda.

To get an idea of ​​the magnitude of the impact of the Fed’s monetary policy change, it is enough to say that since November 2021, just when the markets began to forecast several rate hikes in the US and the Federal Reserve began to change its speech with inflation, Bitcoin loses more than 40%.

