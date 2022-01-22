‘There is no closed negotiation’ for Byron Castillo, says Barcelona SC manager Rafael Verduga | National Championship | sports

The first financial vice president of Barcelona SC said that the interest is strong, but that they have not agreed on the values ​​for the transfer.

Yes OK Achilles Alvarez Henriques, sports vice president of Barcelona Sporting Club, assured that Byron Castillo “does not enter the budget” of the club for 2022 and that due to the economic situation that is going through there is a need to sell the good right back, an agreement has not been reached with the Pachuca Group, an organization that wants to take the Ecuadorian to place him in Club León, according to what EL UNIVERSO learned on Thursday.

This Friday, Rafael Verduga, first financial vice-president of Barcelona and president of the Members’ Commission of the Canarian cast, assured that “there is no closed negotiation” since the figures, for the moment, “do not adjust” to Barcelona’s intentions.

“Its price should not be a mystery, but as long as the negotiation is not finalized, figures cannot be given,” said the leader in dialogue with the program commentators radio Caravan.

“In this case there is no closed negotiation because values ​​do not adjust to what Barcelona aspires to, when that happens I guarantee that Barcelona’s partner will be the first to know what those figures are,” he added.

Byron Castillo will be Ángel Mena’s partner in the León after the Pachuca Group transaction

A source informed this newspaper on Thursday from Mexico that Castillo will play for León and that the amount of the transaction is close to 4,000,000 dollars, for which they will have the 80% of the player’s sports rights; while Barcelona SC will keep 20%.

In addition, the source added that the Ecuadorian defender must appear next week in the team led by Argentine Ariel Holan to undergo medical examinations and “According to the results, the transfer will be finalized.”. (D)