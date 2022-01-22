“There is no talk of Bruno” beat successful Disney songs – Movies and TV – Culture

‘Charm’, Disney’s animated film that is inspired by Colombia, continues accumulating achievements. In recent days, the film became the winner of the award for best animated film at the prestigious Golden Globe.

Now, the filmmakers and the cast of the event have another piece of good news: the song ‘No se Habla de Bruno’ in its English version reached fourth place on the Billboard Hot 100, a list that positions the most important tracks in the world.

Regardless of the musical genre, the billboard list chooses the top 100 songs based on physical and digital sales, streaming and radio airplay.

The song about the film’s most mysterious character, ‘Bruno’, achieved something that only Elton John’s ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ did for ‘The Lion King’ (1994), and ‘Colors of the Wind’, by Vanessa Williams for the tape ‘Pocahontas’ (1995), had reached.

In fact, in 1993, Disney topped this list with ‘A Whole New World,’ from the movie ‘Aladdin’.

‘We don’t talk about Bruno’, moreover, was positioned higher than ‘Let it go’, by frozen‘, which won the Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’.

song production

The track talks about the power of ‘Bruno’ and was produced by Lin Manuel Miranda and performed by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and other voices from the cast of ‘Encanto’.

Through their social networks, artists have celebrated the success they just reached.

‘No Talk About Bruno’ isn’t the only track from the animated film to make the Billboard chart. In position number 14 is ‘In the depth’, which focuses on the older sister Luisa, and is followed by ‘The Madrigal family’ in position 25. ‘Dos orugitas’, by Sebastián Yatra, closes in box 71 .

Now, we will tell you the story of the disney songs that have managed to conquer the first positions of the list and that were unseated by the production based in Colombia.

Can You Feel The Love Tonight

The movie’ songThe Lion King‘, ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’, was performed by British artist Elton John. With its sweet melody and love lyrics, it perfectly fit the scene where love blossoms between ‘Simba’ and his childhood friend ‘Nala’.

On the Billboard list it managed to position itself at number 4, being a surprise for the producers who at first were not convinced by John’s voice, since it was thought that it would be sung by the voices of ‘Timón’ and ‘Pumbaa’.

Can You Feel the Love Tonight – Elton John Can You Feel the Love Tonight – Elton John Movie song.

Even so, exceeded expectations and had a very good reception by the public who, listening to it, were fascinated.

In 2019, Disney released the realistic version of the film and likewise a version of the song with the voice of Beyonce.

In an interview with ‘GQ’ magazine, John stated: “The new version of ‘The Lion King’ was a big disappointment for me, because I think they ruined the music.” In addition, he said that the magic and joy that the original version had was gone.

Official poster of ‘The Lion King’.

let it go

The movie track ‘Frozen’ it was launched in 2013; represented one of the great successes of Disney in the 21st century.

After peaking at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it took home a Oscar award for being the Best Original Song.

Let it go – Frozen Let it go – Frozen

It is sung by the character of ‘Elsa’ in the scene where she accepts herself and shows her powers to the world. It was performed by actress and singer Idina Menzel and written by the couple Robert (Bobby) Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

That same year, the singer Demi lovato made a recording of ‘Let it Go’, which was also well received by the fans reaching number 11 on the Billboard chart.

Frozen was another of Disney’s hits.

