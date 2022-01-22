These are the best-selling new mobile families (and no, POCO is not in the top 5)

A study reveals which have been the most successful families of newly created mobile phones since 2018. Attention, because the results hold some surprises.

Samsung and Xiaomi are the most popular manufacturers in the Android mobile market, but there are other brands that have been pushing very hard. Surely names like OPPO, vivo or realme sound familiar to you, whose smartphones are increasingly successful among the public. This is not something that we are making up, says a Strategy Analytics study on the new mobile families that best sell.

This firm in charge of market analysis has focused on data obtained from 2018. It is no surprise that the realme number family be at the top of this list, as its terminals are easily sold thanks to their great value for money. However, the presence of series such as the OPPO Reno or the vivo IQOO, perhaps more unknown in European territory.

These new mobile families are already a success

Strategy Analystics wanted to know how the new mobile families have landed since 2018. This analysis has brought to light very interesting details, such as the fact that OPPO Reno series is placed in the first place. For four years, the terminals of this family have been the ones that have sold the most. We recall that one of the latest models launched has been the OPPO Reno 6 5G, which left us great feelings In the analysis.

Know more: OPPO Reno 6 5G

Very close to this, in second place, is the family I live IQOO, that is not for sale in Spain. However, we know that their terminals waste quality, placing themselves directly among the best vivo mobiles. The third place on this list belongs to the realme family of cheap mobiles, the realme C. They are models that are significantly lower than 200 euros and that are aimed at those users who are looking for basic phones.

Along with realme C, there is another family of the company that has been very important in its remarkable growth in recent years. is the realme number family, which has had eight generations to date. It would not be strange if we did not take into account that this series was born in mid-2018, so his pace of release has been relentless. Its success is clear, it is the fourth family of recent creation with the most sales.

The family of realme numbers already accumulates 40 million units sold and, without a doubt, it has been one of the main culprits that the company has been the fastest in history to reach 100 million smartphones sold. Eye, it only took three years to get it. Within this series, the realme 5 are the most successful, with 12 million units sold to date.

Returning to the Strategy Analytics ranking, the fifth best-selling new mobile family since 2018 is the Samsung Galaxy M. Its models are mainly characterized by having youthful designs and large batteries, without leaving the rest of the sections abandoned. Until the eighth place Xiaomi’s POCO series is relegated, from which we expected greater success after the launch of large terminals such as the POCO F3 5G or the POCO X3 Pro.

Related topics: Cell phones, Chinese cell phones

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!