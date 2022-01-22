These wallpapers with horizontal lines are great and you have to download them

This week we share with you a series of cool colorful line wallpapers.

There are times when simplicity is best, especially when it comes to wallpapers. And this time we bring you a series of wallpapers we compiled by iDownloadBlog with simple colored lines that look spectacular on any device. Some funds that you have to download.

How to download these wallpapers at maximum quality

We are going to explain step by step how to download these wallpapers to the highest possible quality. You just have to follow these steps:

Open this article in Safari or another browser, do not use Facebook or Twitter.

Click on the button that appears under each wallpaper.

Long press on your iPhone screen and tap on “Add to Photos”

Now you just have to go to Settings > Wallpaper > Select new background on your iPhone or iPad and choose the wallpaper you have downloaded to put it on the lock screen or home screen.

Some cool wallpapers

Most downloaded wallpapers

At iPadizate we have compiled huge collections of wallpapers, we have hundreds of cool wallpapers, both for iPhone and iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. And we also have the wallpapers of the latest Apple devices:

