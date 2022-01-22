These were the top 5 coins on Twitter last week

“Crypto Twitter” is a powerful place. Not only does online discussion follow the ups and downs of digital assets, it can also shape price action. Oftentimes, a spike in attention on Twitter can herald a dramatic rise in an asset’s price. However, in other cases, the order may be reversed, or there may be no relationship between price and Twitter conversations.

To harness the power of Twitter and use it as a tool to generate profits, cryptocurrency traders need two things: The first is the ability to quickly spot spikes in social attention around specific assets, while the second is good judgment to know if the anomaly is really a harbinger of an impending rally. While there are reliable algorithmic tools that cover the first ingredient, such as Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s Unusual Volume Indicator on Twitter, the second requires instinct and experience.

The following examples of assets that showed the largest weekly increase in tweet volume illustrate various scenarios around the relationship between price and conversation on Twitter.

Financial Cream: The Iron Bank Effect

CREAM price (blue) vs. tweet volume (green), Jan 11-16. Source: TradingView/The TIE

CREAM, the native token of decentralized finance project Cream Finance, recorded the highest increase in tweet volume for the week, as conversation around the asset increased by 543%. The reason for the popular excitement was the announcement that holders could stake their CREAM to receive tokens from the upcoming Iron Bank, Cream Finance’s new protocol-to-protocol lending platform.

As can be seen in the graph, the price hike that began on January 13 went hand in hand with the intensification of the tweet storm. The discussion peaked on January 14, when 216 tweets were posted referencing CREAM, priced at around $72. Even as the talk began to recede, the token continued to add value, hitting $92 on Jan. 15. In this case, the Twitter trend was clearly instructive, as the price of CREAM grew an additional 27% during the two days following the spike in tweet volume.

SwissBorg: Promotion leads to flurry of tweets

CHSB price (blue) vs. tweet volume (green), Jan 11-16. Source: TradingView/The TIE

While SwissBorg token (CHSB) price remained in a fairly tight range between $0.52 and $0.57 throughout the past week, there was a 521% increase on January 14 in the volume of tweets mentioning SwissBorg. What is this increase due to? A January 13 drawing of non-fungible tokens (NFT) whitelists that required liking and retweeting the original post to participate. Reaching over 13,000 retweets, it was a successful hype move, but had little effect on the CHSB token price.

Decred: Twitter reacts to a price hike

DCR price (blue) vs. tweet volume (green), Jan 11-16. Source: TradingView/The TIE

A common scenario is an explosion of Twitter attention in response to a dramatic price hike. One example is the price of Decred (DCR) versus its tweet volume last week. Late on January 14, the market value of the coin shot up from about $60 to $86 in a matter of three and a half hours. Social excitement started to grow only after the price spike, culminating in a maximum of 110 tweets the day after, when the price had already corrected below $70.

ZKSwap: Price and Tweet Volume Increase Together

ZKS price (blue) vs. tweet volume (green), Jan 11-16. Source: TradingView/The TIE

at the beginning of the week, ZKSwap token saw a modest price increase from $0.27 to $0.29, with tweet volume peaking at 116 messages on January 12, before the price high for the week. Although it doesn’t seem huge, this attention spike marked a 370% increase in tweets compared to the previous week.

FTX Token: Tweet Volume Peaks Before Price Spike

FTT price (blue) vs. tweet volume (green), Jan 11-16. Source: TradingView/The TIE

The FTX token (FTT) had a strong week in terms of price movement, rising steadily from $36.81 on Jan 10 to $47.02 on Jan 16. The spectacular run of the asset did not go unnoticed on Crypto Twitter, as the conversation volume soared on January 14 and reached its highest level the following day with 313 tweets. FTT’s strong performance continued even after tweet volume peaked. In this case, a spike in social attention could have alerted traders to a profit opportunity.

How to be alerted to Twitter anomalies

Those who don’t have time to scroll through their Twitter feed day in and day out can outsource detection of sudden spikes in chat volume on specific assets to specialized tools. Markets Pro, Cointelegraph’s proprietary data intelligence platform, automates the process by displaying a dedicated dashboard panel with five assets that are seeing unusually high tweet volume.

CT Markets Pro Twitter Unusual Volume Dashboard, Jan 20. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Tweet volume is also one of the components of the VORTECS™ score, a machine learning-based indicator that compares historical and current digital asset market conditions to help cryptocurrency traders make decisions. The model takes into account a number of other indicators – such as market outlook, price movement, social sentiment and trading volume – to generate a score that shows whether current conditions are historically bullish, neutral or bearish for a certain currency.

Cointelegraph is a publisher of financial information, not an investment advisor. We do not provide personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk, including the risk of permanent and total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and graphics are correct at time of writing or where otherwise noted. Live tested strategies are not recommendations. Consult your financial advisor before making financial decisions.