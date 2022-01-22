They criticize “the throne” of Vicente Fernández: “With so many bills and everything broken”

Vicente Fernández’s grandson divided opinions with a photograph that he shared a few days ago on his Instagram account where he remembered his grandfather, who died on December 12 due to various health complications.

It is the favorite chair of “El charro de Huentitán”, which he has inside his ranch “Los tres foals” in his native Guadalajara. Vicente Fernández Jr.’s son, who also bears the same name as his father and grandfather, took the photograph of the piece of furniture next to the rooster pens in a section of the famous ranch.

The image provoked from comments in which they criticized the chair for the poor condition it is in, such as “with so many bills and everything broken” and “What horror with so much money and they could not buy a chair for Chente”; and others from people who recognized in this place an example of humility on the part of the interpreter of “Divine Women”.

“The favorite place of our dear Vicente, how many times was he inspired by singing”; “The King’s throne” and “That chair is priceless” were some of the opinions that stood out.

Both Vicente IV, as he calls himself on networks, and the other grandchildren of the actor, including Alex Jr. and Camila Fernández, children of Alejandro Fernández, have expressed their pain and longing after the death of the singer with unpublished photographs that have surprised the fans.

It was recently revealed that Don Vicente’s fortune is invaluable and includes more than 80 brands and 25 companies, in which the entire dynasty is also involved.