They denounce that Venezuelans “are mistreated” at airports

The former Venezuelan opposition deputy Marianela Fernandez denounced this Saturday that his compatriots receive “discriminatory treatment” in the airports international, where “they are mistreated”.

In the opinion of the former legislator, this situation is “unacceptable and deplorable”, always according to the statement, which refers to “different airports of the world in countries like Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic“.

“The Venezuelans They are mistreated with their families, including children, women and the elderly, who are kept stranded for three to four days in the airports, going hungry and in need, before the impassive gaze of airline dispatchers,” Fernández said in an opposition statement.

Specifically, he warned that, since last January 18, “the Venezuelans take the flights to Mexico, without any express reason, violating their human rights, subjecting them to humiliation, cruel and inhuman treatment”.

For this reason, he called on Human Rights Watch (HRW), the UN, the Organization of American States (OAS), the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, and the Government of Mexico so that this situation reverse.

“There is no right for our fellow citizens to be subjected to this discriminatory treatment and prevented from doing what is their right,” said Fernández, who denounced that, on occasions, they are left “adrift in the airports, passing all kinds of calamities and vexations”.