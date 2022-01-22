They investigate a ‘youtuber’ and former Olympic athlete accused of crashing his plane on purpose to get more views on his video

If the US Federal Aviation Administration concludes the accident was intentional, Jacob could be charged with careless and reckless operation of the aircraft.

US federal agents are investigating the ‘youtuber’ and former US Olympic athlete Trevor Jacob, who they accuse of crashing his plane on purpose to get more views on a video of the incident.

Last December, Jacob uploaded a video to his YouTube channel entitled ‘I crashed my plane‘, in which he stars in a plane crash in the mountains of the Los Padres National Forest, in California. Soon, however, many of his followers accused him of doing it on purpose to get more views.

The former athlete, who has been making videos for YouTube for some time, claimed that he was en route from the airport in the city of Lompoc, in Santa Barbara, to Mammoth Lakes, when the plane’s engine suddenly stopped, which forced him to abandon it.

The video, over 10 minutes long, runs from the moment the plane takes off to the moment Jacob escapes, jumping with a parachute, and throws the plane nose down, forcing it into a vertical trajectory towards the desert.

With the help of a selfie stick and cameras installed on the plane, Jacob is seen plummeting through the air, as the plane descends lower and lower, eventually hurtling toward the side of a hill.

The video, which has more than a million views, has caused reviews from various aviation experts. Trent Palmer, a private pilot, noted that Jacob would have opened the door of the plane before the engine failed and that he did not seem to be looking for a safe place to land.

For its part, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) opened an investigation about the accident, reported the AVweb aviation portal.

According to Flying, if the FAA concludes the accident was intentional, Jacob could be charged with careless and reckless operation of the aircraft.