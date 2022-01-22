They rescue a dog trapped with a sausage attached to a drone

Jaguar and dog fought until they fell into the same well 0:55

(CNN) — Volunteers rescued a runaway dog ​​from dangerous mud holes by luring her to safety with freshly cooked sausages tethered to a drone.

Millie, a rescue dog, lost her collar and disappeared on Thursday, January 13, while walking in Hampshire, in the south of England.

Alerted by her concerned owner, the volunteer organization Denmead Drone Search and Rescue (DDSI) set up a drone to track down Millie.

After traveling a long distance, the dog became stranded in mudflats that can flood at high tide, Stefani Dennis, a 20-year-old DDSI volunteer, told CNN.

Volunteers initially traveled on foot and in kayaks to try to get close to Millie, who is a Jack Russell Whippet mix.

The coast guard, fire services and police also tried to help catch her, Dennis said.

But because she was so scared, efforts to get close to her risked driving her further away and potentially putting her in danger.

This Sunday, one of the volunteers had an idea: why not hang sausages from the drones and remotely lure Millie to safety?

“One of the boys [llamado Dave] He said, as a last resort, why don’t we try strapping a sausage to a drone?”

“This was the third day, she had been out there in the marshes for two days,” Dennis told CNN.

“One of the neighbors who lived on the beach came out and said he would cook them for us. He was under a lot of pressure, he must have felt like the world was on his shoulders,” Dennis added. “But these sausages were obviously very tasty.”

The neighbor also provided the rope, and the team of volunteers set about tying the cooked sausages to various drones, sending them in rotation.

“The rope was tied around the body of the drone and around the sausage so it would hang down about two or three meters – it was very difficult to gauge how close you were to the ground, but it worked somehow.

“People were walking by and didn’t know what was going on, it was fun,” he said.

Once the dachshund took flight and approached the dog, Millie began to sniff the air and tried to catch it.

“She was really hungry and she grabbed it at one point and almost took the drone with her, she got about half a sausage.”

Millie followed the sausage out of the marshes to safer ground.

But his escape did not end there and he kept running, finally ending up in an industrial estate on Monday, January 17, where he was reunited with his owner.

“I think we all cried, I was so thankful that she came home,” Dennis added.

“The way the community came together saved Millie.”