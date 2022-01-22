They will bring medicine, joy and toys to children in Naranjal – El Sol de Córdoba

Córdoba, Ver.- On Sunday, January 23, general practitioners as well as specialist doctors and dentists taking care of more than 90 children in the municipality of Naranjalthey will be giving the same medicines that were donated since the start of this Health day by the Three Wise Men, he commented Miguel López Solís, president of the College of Dental Surgeons of the High Mountains.

“Sometimes they are given consultation but the prescription is not filled and in that case we are pleased to say that this day will complete this cycleit is the first time that we do this activity, it is somewhat difficult as a Civil Association because we do not know the infrastructure, but several people have supported us and we have even already spoken with the authorities of Naranjal”.

The head of Naranjal will be the space where parents can take their children to receive a toye by the Three Wise Men, but they will also be performing a day of general health as well as preventive dental care.

López Solís commented that for some municipalities they may have complications for dental check-ups and knowing the food that is eaten there they know that these are high in iron which generates tartar.

Due to the intake of minerals, it is general, there will be three doctors supporting us where they will be given medicine, we would like to add more but due to the contingency of Covid-19 we try to maintain health measures

Said in the donation of toys they have contemplated more than 200 and this amount could be that of the patients who will receive medicines that were donated by medical specialists who they will be in the day as they are: traumatologists, surgeons, surgical oncologists, pediatric allergists and general practitioners; They will give tokens so there is no crowding.

In addition, they received donations from outside the state, including states such as Sinaloa, León, Guanajuato, Puebla, and Xalapa, commented Ulises Romero, a member of the Advisory Council of the College of Dental Surgeons of the High Mountains.

When asked why carry out this toy and health donation campaign, both he and the president of the association carried out their professional practices in the place, however they plan to do this type of service in Córdoba, Fortín and other nearby municipalities, where it is planned to hold them every three months, focused on rural areas.

This day will be for the orange grove and will take place this Sunday, January 23, starting at 10:00 in the morning.