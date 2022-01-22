This ‘gaming’ monitor reaches 75 Hz refresh rate and more than 13,000 ratings

To have the best gaming experience on your computer, you need to invest in the hardware suitable for it. And we are not only talking about the PC and its internal components, but also about other peripherals as important as a headset with a microphone and even a fast monitor. However, this does not mean that you have to spend a fortune, and as proof we recommend the display gaming 27-inch BenQ GL2780, which in addition to costing less than 200 euros, has More than 13,000 reviews on Amazon and a rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Fast Full HD display

The most important thing in a PC monitor gaming it is the speed with which it displays the images of the game, so that you do not miss the action. In the case of this BenQ, you can reach a sample rate up to 75 Hz if connected by HDMI, as well as a super fast GTG response of only 1 ms. This, added to his full HD resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio, generates soft images Y no trace of movement, dizzying actions and more drastic transitions so you don’t miss a single detail. At the same time, his Brightness Intelligence technology adjust the brightness dynamically depending on the content on the screen and the ambient light conditions.

“This 27-inch size is appreciated when the view is already taking its toll; as well as having a blue light filter and the 75 hz refresh rate that, together, mean that the view does not suffer as much”, highlights user Pepe in his review. For his part, Alberto Martín assures that “the refreshment is not appreciated even with the mobile camera, the sharpness is very good and the brightness, ideal”.

Distraction-free design

Another quality of this display gamer not to lose any detail of the action is its design, with a narrow bezel and no frames. All of this wrapped in a sober, elegant and sophisticated body, with a sculpted base and a nice texture, resists scratches. It has a practical system of cable management to hide them from view and keep them tidy. It has HDMI, DP, DVI and VGA ports, so it is compatible with any computer or laptop.

“It looks luxurious,” says one of the Amazon customers who have already tried it. In addition, the inclusion of a DisplayPort port to connect the computer stands out, since “so the HDMI is free for the console.” A similar comment is shared by user Guille: “It has different inputs to be able to use it with several devices without having to go around connecting and disconnecting cables.”

