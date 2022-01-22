This is how Gabriel Soto recovers from the leak of his intimate video

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 19 Views

2020 was a year that Gabriel Soto would like to completely erase from his memory, well, a intimate video which quickly flooded social networks, affecting not only his professional life, but also his personal life. What worried him the most is how all this turmoil would affect his daughters Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda.

The Mexican actor assured that this fact, although it affected him, did not need to take therapy to overcome it. What he did do was resort to justice in order to protect your privacy and that of your family.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

VIDEO: Chabelo is accused of mistreating his work team on Televisa

One of the most emblematic and well-known characters on Hispanic television is undoubtedly the Mexican, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved