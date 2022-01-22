This is how Gabriel Soto recovers from the leak of his intimate video

2020 was a year that Gabriel Soto would like to completely erase from his memory, well, a intimate video which quickly flooded social networks, affecting not only his professional life, but also his personal life. What worried him the most is how all this turmoil would affect his daughters Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda.

The Mexican actor assured that this fact, although it affected him, did not need to take therapy to overcome it. What he did do was resort to justice in order to protect your privacy and that of your family.

“On an emotional level it was not necessary to take therapy. With the support of my family, my daughters, obviously also my partner, we have arrived and now, let’s say that it is already in the past “, counted Gabriel Soto during an interview.

The intimate video of Gabriel Soto was in the past

“These were very complicated times because it is a violation of privacy, as I have said many times, one can do with one’s privacy what one wants”, confessed the protagonist of “Do you remember me”.

And continued: “The serious thing here is that people filter, spread and share content without someone’s consent, but it is very important to note that there is a law, called the Olympia Law, which ultimately punishes this type of action and sharing on social networks and on the internet this type of content with jail”.

Luckily, for him all that situation is already in the past and it is something that he has already overcome. Something that took time, but that allows him to focus on new projects, both professional and personal. Including her wedding with Irina Baeva, the Russian actress with whom he stars in the telenovela “Divided Love”.

Last year he confirmed that the date of the celebration will be at some point during this year, after some projects that are underway are finished, in order to enjoy everything to the fullest and without worries.

“I am going to marry Irina and we are going to do it with a blessing and in a wonderful place, that is what matters, love. The important thing is that love lives.” He said Gabriel Soto with a huge smile on his face.

The good thing is that all the anguish experienced by the publication of his intimate video He is already behind, and great projects await him ahead. It will be a year full of tranquility and love, something that he has been looking for for some years. What do you think?