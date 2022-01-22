This is the best iPhone 14 concept to date

Everything indicates that the next iPhone will be practically identical to this video concept.

In recent weeks, tons of rumors have been arriving about the next iPhone 14 and this concept that we bring you today reflects all of them very accurately. If they’re right, The iPhone 14 most likely looks a lot like what we see in this concept video created by Hacker 34.

One of the great novelties of the iPhone 14 Pro this year will be the elimination of the notch, and everything indicates that Apple will opt for a rather original solution. Removing the notch means finding a new place for Face ID sensors, and although Apple has different alternatives, rumors say that we will see a double hole in the screen like the one in this concept.

Novelties of the iPhone 14 that appear in this concept

In this concept we see many interesting novelties that Apple could introduce this year with the iPhone generation 14, of most of them we have heard rumors so it is more than likely that we will end up seeing them this year.

Double hole in screen instead of notch.

Status bar with more information.

Without camera module, the 3 rear cameras are flush with the body of the device.

48 megapixel camera.

New colors: pink and yellow.

A16 Bionic chip.

Reversible wireless charging.

Screen always on.

Clearly, this iPhone concept is only based on rumors and is not officialHowever, this year most information points in the same direction. There are still many months and rumors ahead, although so far this seems to us to be one of the most accurate we have seen.

The price of the iPhone 14 could have leaked (and it’s bad news)

If everything goes according to plan, Apple will present the iPhone 14 in September this year, and until then we will not be able to confirm if all these news and improvements end up reaching the new generation of iPhone.

