This is the country and huge mansion that Richard Gere sells for $28 million dollars

the renowned actor Richard Gere, 72, who is currently married to the Spanish Alejandra Silva, decided to part with his old mansion in Pound Ridge, New York, for which he expects to receive the amount of $28 million dollars.

The building, which dates back to the year 2000, has multiple structures, with the main house and its 11,658 square feet of extension being the one that takes the spotlight.

Richard Gere’s mansion has a private pond and very extensive green areas (Redfin)

According to information from various media specialized in the sale of real estate, the house, which is distributed over three floors, has eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The construction is completed by a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a television room, nine fireplaces, among other rooms.

The kitchen is open and very spacious. It is equipped with white cabinets, high-end appliances and a central island that can be used to prepare food, as well as a breakfast nook.

The main bedroom has more than enough space for a large bed and a living room. It also has a very large dressing room, as well as a bathroom.

This is what part of the rooms that the house has distributed over three floors look like (Zillow)

Outside, on its 48.78-acre lot, it has extensive green areas, with a large collection of trees, a pond with sandy beach, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, a soccer field, a barn, trails, paddocks, with two secondary residences, among other amenities.

The exteriors have various facilities for horse lovers (Zillow)

The large property is no longer inhabited by Richard Gere, who currently resides in North Salem, where he enjoys a Georgian-style mansion for which he paid the amount of $9.8 million dollars.

