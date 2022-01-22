This is the current life of Pablo Escobar’s family | People | Entertainment

Pablo Escobar was the most wanted drug trafficker in the 90s, but what happened to his family after taking refuge in Argentina.

Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria was one of the most cruel and feared drug traffickers in history. After his death, countless books and biography have been published, as well as movies, series and documentaries. But, what happened to your family’s life?

So much his wife and his children took refuge in Argentina after the fall of the narco. Escobar was married to Victoria Eugenia Henao, with whom he had his son Juan Pablo and daughter Manuela.

Escobar had achieved bribe to a large part of the Colombian police in order to carry out their business. Your biggest fear? Extradited to the United States.

What happened to Pablo Escobar’s family after his death

After the criminal died, both Victoria Eugenia Henao like your children Juan Pablo Y Manuela experienced the worst part: In addition to having part of their money frozen, they had to leave Medellín because the enemies of “El Patron” threatened them with death..

Seventeen nations refused to open their doors to them to the Escobars, andThey undertook a trip to Spain and also to Germany, but they were forbidden to leave the airport. They even took a flight to Mozambique (Africa) and realized that it was not the best environment for their children to grow up.

Subsequently, decided to try their luck in Argentina, where They arrived with changed names to avoid being identified and, in this way, leave behind the ghosts that surrounded the Escobar surname..

For some years, Victoria Eugenia Henao was renamed “María Isabel Santos Caballero”. did the same Juan Pablo, who adopted Sebastian Marroquin; while “Manuela” switched to “Juana”.

The family decided to make up a story to prevent people from suspecting them. “We decided to build on it to ‘put together’ the story we would tell people. Thus, when they asked us, we were Colombians, natives of Manizales, dedicated to coffee farming, we had had to leave the country due to threats of kidnapping and my husband, Emilio Marroquín, had died in a traffic accident. From then on, every night we would get together and re-create that story with more detail as we needed it.”

After four years, on November 16, 1999 Victoria Henao and her son Juan Pablo ended up in prison because a prosecutor accused them of money laundering and illicit association.

“I asked the judge not to send us to a common prison because our lives could be in danger and I stressed that if that happened he would be the culprit and our lawyers would let the journalists know.. My persistence was such that the judge agreed to send us to Superintendence of Dangerous Drugs on Belgrano Avenue,” he said. Victoria Hainaut in his book.

After more than a month and a half of being behind bars, precisely on December 29, 1999, Escobar’s son was released; while Victoria Hainaut should have stayed a while longer: just On April 5, 2001, he was released due to lack of evidence against him..

After leaving prison, they kept the names they had adopted and managed to carry out personal projects, although they were never able to escape from their true identity..

Maria Victoria Henao is dedicated to coaching and lecturing on resilience.

Sebastian Marroquin, son of Pablo Escobar, is 44 years old and is an architect, designer and writer who is dedicated to giving lectures in different parts of the world. He is the one who has been exposed the most to the media, categorically questioning his father’s actions.

Pablo Escobar’s daughter She is the one who has suffered the most from the consequences of bearing her father’s surname. He lived the death of the drug trafficker when he was just 9 years old, so his life took a dramatic turn, a detail for which has suffered from health problems.