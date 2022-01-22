This responded ‘Gomita’ to those who criticize her for having “watery” buttocks

The television presenter and influencer Araceli Ordaz, better known as “gummy bear“He did not hesitate to resort to his social networks to put a stop to the detractors who filled her with criticism for having uploaded a clip in which she showed her voluptuous figure after undergoing a new surgery. What was that he say? Read on to find out.

It was a few days ago when the former host of “Sabadazo” published a TikTok that captured the attention of thousands of Internet users because this showed the “after” of the famous after having removed the implants that he wore on his buttocks.

In said clip, Gomita appears dancing sensually in pajamas, a fact that Internet users were quick to criticize harshly: “Like when you leave the gummies in the sun and they melt”, “Bring water balloons or why do they move so much” and “And she thinks she looks good” are some of the answers she got.

This is how Gomita responded to the attacks

It was not long before Araceli Ordaz turned to her social networks to put a stop to the negative comments against her. In an extensive message, he revealed that after several years, Finally, the implants that he carried in the rear were removed.

“I am going to be very brief because I want to talk about this video and all the comments that are in this video. And good, my buttocks are watery because obviously I removed the implants and that’s what was left“He told in a video.

Likewise, the famous 27-year-old indicated that it is impossible to please people and she is proof of it, because before they criticized her for having “very hard buttocks” and now for “having them very watery”.

To finish, Gomita told the public: “If you don’t want to have surgery and you say that you accept yourself, that’s cool, but if you want to have surgery and you want to look very pretty, that’s also very cool. If you have the money, do it, if you don’t have it, don’t do it, but live your life“.

