This sound bar turns your house into a cinema for only €70

Endorsed by the Sharp brand, one of the most advanced in the market, this device is a real one off the charts. With a more than powerful Bluetooth Soundbar System , the entertainment experience for games or home theater through your television will be total. In fact, this is a gadget whose design is ideal for televisions and medium-sized screens of 40-43 inches or larger, being able to adapt without problem to the characteristics of these devices. In this sense, the easy adaptation to the screen of most televisions and monitors is due especially to its low and slim profile (6 cm).

Easy operation and Bluetooth function

One of the main advantages that make this sound bar a spectacular gadget is its easy handling. This is thanks to the buttons included in the device itself as well as the supplied remote control. It is not the only way. You can also control the sound bar with most TV’s own remote control using the HDMI connection Thanks to ARC/CEC technology, a range of possibilities so that everyone finds this sound bar accessible.

Along with this easy handling, this gadget is completed with a powerful bluetooth function that will allow you to play audio content from your smartphone, smart TV or tablet. Professional sound at the touch of a screen; It has never been so easy to enjoy your favorite album in the best conditions.

20% discount in the Amazon store

To complete this incredible package of benefits, one more advantage. Thanks to the development of its compatibility, this sound bar can be connected to any TV via an HDMI cable, digital optical audio or 3.5mm auxiliary output, giving your TV top-tier sound power. This power contrasts, on the other hand, with a very low energy consumption.

Despite all these advantages, one of the main reasons to buy this Sharp HT sound bar is its price. Thanks to the offer available in the Amazon store, this top-notch gadget can be yours for €69.18, which represents a discount of 20% compared to its usual price. It is, in short, an irresistible opportunity.