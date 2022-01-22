This was the famous Playboy Mansion that bunny Holly Madison compared to a cult

More than four years have passed since the death of Hugh Hefner, who became world famous for being the founder of the bunny magazine and for owning the emblematic playboy mansion, which was a symbol of the Holmby Hills area of ​​California.

Today this emblematic property, marked with the number 10236 Charing Cross Road, returned to the public eye due to the strong statements he made ex-bunny Holly Madison, who compared what was going on inside her to the practices of a cult.

“You had a nine o’clock curfew. You were encouraged not to invite friends. You weren’t really allowed to leave unless it was like a family vacation,” Madison said in an excerpt from the interview she gave to the docuseries “Secrets of Playboy,” which hits A&E screens on January 24.

The luxurious residence, which it was inhabited by any number of women since 1974 and was built in 1927, was sold by Hugh Hefner, on August 16, 2016, for $100 million dollars, but it was until his death that the house passed into the hands of the tycoon Daren Metropoulos, as this was the agreement they reached to carry out the operation.

The Playboy Mansion, as we could see in the technical file released by various media specialized in the sale of real estate, has an extension of 14,217 square feet, with seven bedrooms, with seven full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

It also has a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a games room, a wine cellar, a catering kitchen, a cinema room, a gym, among other rooms.

Outside, on his lot 5.02 acres, the imposing residence has extensive green areas, a game house, a tennis court, a guest house with four bedrooms, a resort-style swimming pool with its respective spa area and a large cave-shaped grotto, among other amenities.

It is also one of the few residences in Los Angeles that are licensed to own their own zoo.

Keep reading:

Get to know the house of Edén Muñoz, the ex-vocalist of Caliber 50 who launched himself as a soloist

This is the country and huge mansion that Richard Gere sells for $28 million dollars

Meet the spectacular penthouses that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen sell for $18 million

This was the ‘humble’ house of Hugo Sánchez in Spain in which Doctor Luis García lived