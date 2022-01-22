To define the squad that will represent Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series

The address of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League and the management of the champions Caguas Creoles they will meet tomorrow, Saturday, to make the template who will represent Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series to be held in the Dominican Republic starting next week.
The Criollos achieved the ‘back to back’ on Thursday by eliminating the Indios de Mayagüez in five games of the final series and their squad will undergo changes for the Caribbean contest with the entry of other players.
Tournament director Carlos Berroa said he has a list of candidate players to make up the 28-player roster. The list includes the receiver of the Indians and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Roberto “Bebo” Pérez.
Berroa, however, does not know the availability of the major leagues. “I haven’t talked to him yet,” he said Friday afternoon.
Caguas has Juan Centeno and Jonathan Morales as receivers.
Berroa declined to mention other names that could serve as reinforcements for the Criollos. But another Indians name that should be on the list is outfielder Danny Ortiz, the regular season MVP who hit .500 in the finals with seven RBIs.
“Tomorrow (Saturday) I hope we have something more concrete,” said Berroa, indicating that they will analyze whether to include 15 or 14 pitchers in the final squad.
After the championship, the manager of the Criollos, Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano, said that all the players who participated in the final would be available to play in the Caribbean tournament.
Berroa said that there are three imported players in the cast of the Criollos who need permission from the leagues where they played before joining Caguas. He mentioned pitchers Nivaldo Rodríguez (Venezuela) and Mitch Lively (Mexico), and outfielder Engel Beltré (Dominican Republic).
“We are already with these steps,” said Berroa.
Puerto Rico won the Caribbean Series for the last time in 2018, precisely, with the Criollos.
-
The Criollos de Caguas defeated the Indios de Mayaguez 4-3 to win the championship for the 2021-22 season of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League. In the photo, closer Ricardo Gómez celebrates the victory after the last out. (David Villafane/Staff)
-
It was the second consecutive title for the Criollos. Last year, they swept Mayaguez. (David Villafane/Staff)
-
This is the 20th title of the Criollos, top winners of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League. (David Villafane/Staff)
-
The Indians again fell short of the title in their fourth straight final. In fact, they are 2-16 in the streak. (David Villafane/Staff)
-
Against the wall in the series, the Indios attacked first at Estadio Isidoro “Cholo” Garcia to lead 2-0 in the first inning. In the photo, Brett Rodríguez is about to score. (David Villafane Ramos)
-
Caguas’ reaction was not long in coming. In the third act against left-hander Eric Stout, the Criollos scored three runs to take the lead. (David Villafane Ramos)
-
Mayagüez continued to fight and tied the match 3-3 in the fifth inning. In the photo, Vimael Machín, from Caguas, runs the bases. (David Villafane Ramos)
-
The Criollos regained command of the fifth game of the series in the eighth inning with a double by Johneswhy Fargas, a shot that secured the victory. (David Villafane/Staff)