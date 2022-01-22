To define the squad that will represent Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series

The address of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League and the management of the champions Caguas Creoles they will meet tomorrow, Saturday, to make the template who will represent Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series to be held in the Dominican Republic starting next week.

The Criollos achieved the ‘back to back’ on Thursday by eliminating the Indios de Mayagüez in five games of the final series and their squad will undergo changes for the Caribbean contest with the entry of other players.

Tournament director Carlos Berroa said he has a list of candidate players to make up the 28-player roster. The list includes the receiver of the Indians and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Roberto “Bebo” Pérez.

Berroa, however, does not know the availability of the major leagues. “I haven’t talked to him yet,” he said Friday afternoon.

Caguas has Juan Centeno and Jonathan Morales as receivers.

Berroa declined to mention other names that could serve as reinforcements for the Criollos. But another Indians name that should be on the list is outfielder Danny Ortiz, the regular season MVP who hit .500 in the finals with seven RBIs.

“Tomorrow (Saturday) I hope we have something more concrete,” said Berroa, indicating that they will analyze whether to include 15 or 14 pitchers in the final squad.

After the championship, the manager of the Criollos, Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano, said that all the players who participated in the final would be available to play in the Caribbean tournament.

Berroa said that there are three imported players in the cast of the Criollos who need permission from the leagues where they played before joining Caguas. He mentioned pitchers Nivaldo Rodríguez (Venezuela) and Mitch Lively (Mexico), and outfielder Engel Beltré (Dominican Republic).

“We are already with these steps,” said Berroa.

Puerto Rico won the Caribbean Series for the last time in 2018, precisely, with the Criollos.