Tomateros defeat Charros and force the LAMP final to the maximum

Zapopán, Jalisco.- It seems that Benjamín Gil and his Tomateros de Culiacán are happy playing under pressure, since yesterday they managed to break a close tie until the eighth inning, at which point they began to string together the 5-3 victory to send to the maximum the final series of the 2021-2022 season of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League.

Joey Meneses broke the bat driving in the fifth run. Photo: Ricardo Nevárez (sent).

The cherries knew they had to take advantage of every inning and in the first they managed to make the pool. Ramiro Peña got a walk, Sebastián Elizalde was in charge of putting him on the third mat with a single to center field, driving in the first run Joey Meneses with a grounder to shortstop.

The Guadalajara fans exploded in jubilation in the third inning when they turned it around with a couple of runs. unstoppable thanks to the left meadow of Japhet Amador with the congested trails. In the fifth roll, the Tomateros would regain the advantage to restore hope to the thousands of culichis who were in the stadium. Emmanuel Ávila reached the first through the painful way, José Guadalupe sacrificed himself with a touch to advance him, dropping to the promised land with a deep hit to the central field of Jesús Fabela, who would ring the third visiting streak with a double from the field by Joey Meneses.

Jesús Fabela stepping on the register. Photo: Ricardo Nevárez (sent).

The taste didn’t last long, as Charros tied it on Japhet Amador’s sacrifice fly. From then on, the tension invaded the Pan-American stadium, until the eighth roll, when the two-time champions broke parity. Efrén Navarro was anchored at second with a bad shot by Agustín Murillo, he got ninety feet from the register with a touch from Alexis Wilson, pushing him with a fly ball by Emmanuel Ávila to left field.

They would tie the victory in the ninth chapter after making the fifth race. Jesús Fabela hit a well-placed shot in left field to reach second base, Ramiro Peña touched the ball so that Fabela went to third base, in order to seek the double play, Charros intentionally walked Sebastián Elizalde , however, the play did not work out for him, as Joey Meneses would drive in his third run of the game by splitting the diamond.

JoséJuan Aguilar put Charros up momentarily. Photo: Ricardo Nevárez (sent).

Oliver Pérez withdrew the last third of the seventh roll to claim the victory. While Jared Wilson couldn’t keep the Charros in the game after pitching 2.0 innings and was the loser. Alberto Baldonado lowered the curtain by withdrawing the last four outs.

Tomorrow the champion of the season will be defined when the seventh game is held from 5:00 p.m. (Sinaloa time). Tomateros will open with Manny Barreda. While Orlando Lara will be the pitcher for the Charros.