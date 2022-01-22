Triple-A will use automated strike zone

After three years of testing in an independent league and at the Class-A level in minor leagues, the automated strike zone is coming to Triple-A ballparks in 2022.
MLB posted a job notice Thursday requesting staff to handle the Automated Ball and Strike system for Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A Rockies branch), Charlotte Knights (White Sox), El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), Las Vegas Aviators ( Athletics), Oklahoma City (Dodgers), Reno Aces (D-backs), Round Rock Express (Rangers), Sacramento River Cats (Giants), Salt Lake Bees (Angels), Sugar Land (Astros), and Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners).
The first professional league to use the ABS system was the Atlantic League, an independent league, which implemented the technology in 2019 through its collaboration with MLB. The system was also used that year in Arizona Fall League games.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the system was used in the Class-A Lower Southeast League. It will continue to be used in that league and also at some spring training venues in Florida, and possibly some circuits not affiliated with MLB.