Trucks without drivers in Texas

A giant 18-wheeler travels down a multi-lane highway in Texas with no one behind the wheel.

The futuristic idea may seem surreal, but it is being tested in that vast southern US state that has become the epicenter of the drug industry. autonomous vehicles.

However, before the access of trucks driverless to roads and highways, multiple tests still need to be done to ensure safety.

The trucks Autonomous vehicles work with radars, laser scanners, cameras and GPS antennas that communicate with the piloting software.

“Every time we drive a mile or a kilometer in real life, we simulate it a thousand more times in the computer by changing hundreds of parameters,” explains Pierre-François Le Faou, one of the development managers at Waymo, the autonomous driving of the Alphabet group, the parent company of Google.

Waymo is not alone. Embark, a self-driving technology startup, operates a lane of trucks between Houston and San Antonio, while Aurora will open three terminals and a new 1,000-kilometer route in Texas this year.

In an example of how competitive the industry is transport self-employed, none of the three companies agreed to show AFP even one of their vehicles.

friendly legislation

“I think everyone who is in the business of trucks self-employed are in Texas,” says Srikanth Saripalli, director of the Center for Autonomous Vehicles and Sensor Systems from Texas A&M University.

It is no accident that companies choose Texas. That state has the most truckers and many qualified engineers, its sunny weather is optimal for the sensors of the trucks and neighboring Mexico exports 85% of its products to Texas by road.

Houston and Dallas are the main centers and the extension of Texas is ideal for the transport long distance

But, above all, local legislation is favorable to driverless vehicles.

Texas passed a law in 2018 that essentially gives autonomous vehicles the same status as the conventional ones.

“Insurance and following traffic rules are required, but other than that, Texas doesn’t enforce any other regulations,” says Saripalli.

Given the vastness of the United States territory and with the transport by truck as a vital part of their economy, companies see autonomous driving as a way to reduce costs and risks, since, unlike human drivers, autonomous vehicles they do not tire or require mandatory breaks.

While it would take a person three days to drive a truck from Los Angeles to Dallas, a large self-driving truck can complete the trip in 24 hours, Aurora estimates.

And the trip would be almost twice as cheap. The cost per mile would drop from $1.76 to $0.96 if the truck drives itself, according to Embark.

Jobs at risk

Alex Rodrigues, CEO and co-founder of Embark Technology, insists that trucks self-employed will be crucial to combat the current shortage of drivers of trucks long distance in the United States. Many of them are unwilling to be away from their families for weeks

“Right now, there are containers stranded in the Port of Los Angeles,” he says.

Rodrigues promises that the industry of trucks self-employed will create “attractive” jobs for local drivers, who will take the trucks self-employed at transfer points and will drive them to their final destination.

Still, 294,000 jobs truckers would be threatened by industry automation, according to a 2018 study by Steve Viscelli, a sociologist at the University of California, Berkeley.

For Julio Moscoso, a 56-year-old driver from Texas, the rise of trucks without a driver “is not good news”.

He says that although there are currently many jobs in trucks available, that was not always the case. Remember that in the last two years there was a time when “there was not so much work.”

Moscoso says he wouldn’t trust the trucks no driver. “It’s dangerous, what happens if a sensor fails?”

At the same time, he admits that he no longer wants to go on long trips and finds it uncomfortable to sleep in the cabin and not be able to shower every day.