TV stars buy iconic New York ferry

The New York Times newspaper had revealed the operation, a little earlier on Friday.

Pete Davidson, who according to the press is the companion of reality television star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, and Colin Jost, husband of famous film actress Scarlett Johansson, are originally from Staten Island, one of the five boroughs of New York, south of Manhattan Island.

According to city administrative services, the 85-meter-long, 2,100-ton “Iconic John F. Kennedy Ferry” was decommissioned in August due to unserviceable engines and was auctioned off for $280,100.

Paul Italia wants to make it “a space for live performances, with stand-up, music, art and the possibility of restoring it,” although he did not say how he will tow the huge orange ship and dock it permanently.

Why buy such a ferry, whose free service was known to all New Yorkers, and which was destined for abandonment?

Because “each one of us wants (…) to save a part (of the heritage) of New York,” Paul Italia explained to the New York Times.

And furthermore, according to the businessman, the ferry “John F. Kennedy has its place, a particular place in the heart” of its two partners Davidson and Jost, “born in Staten Island”.