Two Canadian tourists die and another is injured after a shooting in the tourist park Xcaret | News Univision Latin America

A man opened fire inside a hotel which is located in one of the most visited tourist centers in the Mexican Caribbean and left at least two dead and one injured. According to the authorities, the victims are of Canadian nationality and the confrontation occurred after a fight between guests.
The hotel is located within the famous xcaret park, near Playa del Carmen and Tulum, in the southern Mexican state of Quintana Roo.
According to the first reports, a subject fired after arguing with local customers.
The aggressor, after performing this attack, fled into an area of vegetation and until now his whereabouts are unknown.
Local authorities and several ambulances responded to the scene.
Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, secretary of State Government Public Safety, confirmed on his Twitter account the shots fired inside this lodging center.
The person in charge of security in the state published a third message with images of one of those responsible and said that he was the one who shot at the guests and caused injuries to one of those that caused the death of one of them.
“The authorities of the coordination group are deploying a strong operation for his capture, any information for a prompt arrest will be deeply appreciated,” he said.
Wave of violence despite international tourism
Despite the presence of the new “tourist security battalion,” this is the latest episode in the wave of violence facing the Mexican Caribbean that the Federal government has attributed to drug clashes.
While in October, a shooting in a restaurant in the resort of Tulum – one of the most fashionable places in the Mexican Caribbean – left two foreign tourists dead and three others injured.
Mexico lived in 2021 another violent year with 33,308 intentional homicides and different massacres that hit the country and dyed it red despite the slight decrease in cases compared to the previous year.
According to official data presented by the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Mexico registered 33,308 intentional homicides last year, 3.6% to the 34,554 murders in 2020.