Two NYPD Officers Shot in Harlem During Domestic Disruption Between Mother and Son – NBC New York (47)

Two New York Police officers were shot and wounded during a confrontation in Harlem on Friday night while responding to a domestic violence case, according to a senior police official.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of West 135th Street, near Harlem Hospital. Two uniformed officers responded to the emergency call in a case involving a mother and son.

The suspect was also shot, but his condition was not disclosed.

The uniformed officer said the officers’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Immediately after the incident, witnesses reported a large police presence in the area.

It is the third time in less than 72 hours that New York City police officers have suffered gunshot wounds in the line of duty. The first incident of the week occurred in the Bronx on Tuesday night. The second case was recorded early Thursday on Staten Island.

The police officer who was shot in the leg while grappling with a teenage suspect in the Bronx has been released from the hospital.

The officer who was shot in the leg while serving a drug search warrant on Staten Island is on the mend.

This is developing news.