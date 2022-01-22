US Orders Cancellation of Dozens of China Flights – NBC New York

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced this Friday the cancellation of 44 flights from China in response to the restriction that Beijing applied against the same number of flights from US airlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Washington, the Chinese government suspended 44 flights of the US companies Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines after some of their passengers tested positive for COVID-19 upon landing in China.

The United States Department of Transportation considered it a “unilateral measure” that is “contrary to the public interest” and that is “totally out of control” of the airlines, since the passengers had tested negative before boarding the planes.

In response, the United States ordered the suspension of 44 Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines flights scheduled between January 30 and March 29, which were to depart from Los Angeles and New York to the United States. asian country.

In March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese government restricted the number of foreign flights to the country.

The then president of the United States, Donald Trump, decided in June of that year to ban the entry of Chinese airlines due to Beijing’s refusal to lift these air restrictions, a situation that had normalized last year.