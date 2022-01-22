US TV stars buy iconic New York ferry

A huge ferry emblematic of the Manhattan-Staten Island connection will be transformed into a cultural space after being bought by the owner of a theater cafe and American television stars to “save a part” of New York’s heritage.

The famous orange “John F. Kennedy” ferry, which had been connecting those two New York neighborhoods since 1965, was sold by the city to Paul Italia, real estate agent and head of “The Stand” comedy club in Manhattan, associated with comedians of the famous NBC show “Saturday Night Live”, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, Italy confirmed to l’AFP.

The New York Times newspaper had revealed the operation, a little earlier on Friday.

Pete Davidson, who according to the press is the partner of reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, and Colin Jost, husband of famous film actress Scarlett Johansson, are originally from Staten Island, one of the five boroughs of New York, south of Manhattan Island.

According to city administrative services, the 85-meter-long, 2,100-ton “Iconic John F. Kennedy Ferry” was decommissioned in August due to unserviceable engines and was auctioned off for $280,100.

Paul Italia wants to make it “a space for live performances, with stand-up, music, art and the possibility of restoring it,” although he did not say how he will tow the huge orange ship and dock it permanently.

Why buy such a ferry, whose free service was known to all New Yorkers, and which was destined for abandonment?

Because “each one of us wants (…) to save a part (of the heritage) of New York,” Paul Italia explained to the New York Times.

And furthermore, according to the businessman, the ferry “John F. Kennedy has its place, a particular place in the heart” of its two partners Davidson and Jost, “born in Staten Island”.

