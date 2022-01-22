Vanessa Bryant reveals her list of witnesses in the lawsuit against Los Angeles County: Rob Pelinka and Pau Gasol’s wife, Catherine Gasol

The General Manager of the Lakers and his wife are on the list of about 40 witnesses

Lat the request of the widow of Kobe BryantVanessa against him Los Angeles County will take place in February, so the lawyers for the Lakers star’s family presented their list of witnesses in federal court, which includes the Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka Yet the wife of former Spanish player Pau Gasol.

The case will take place on February 22 where they will be called together with Pelinka and Catherine Gasol, Kristin Pelinka, manager’s wife, Los Anglees County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the sister of Kobe Sharia Washington but this list could include up to 40 witnesses.

vanessa is suing the county for invasion of privacy and negligence for the disclosure of the photos of the accident on January 27, 2020, where employees of the sheriff’s office and the fire department They took about 100 photos and they were released without having anything to do with the case.

the investigation “has shown that close-up photos of the remains of Gianna and Kobe were distributed in at least twenty-eight devices of the Sheriff’s Department and by at least a dozen firefighters, and were exhibited in bars and at an awards gala. It has also shown that the (county) defendants engaged in a cover-up, destroying direct forensic evidence of their misconduct and requiring extensive circumstantial evidence to establish the full extent of that misconduct,” according to Luis Li’s statement in the filed documents.

The county has defended itself saying the photos were not released in the media and online, besides that these were eliminated and did not go out to the public except for the incident of the bar.