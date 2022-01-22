Vida will lose the point earned against UPNFM on matchday 1 due to improper alignment by Elison Rivas

2022-01-21
The National Disciplinary Commission will win three points at the table to the UPNFM the following week after Vida de La Ceiba, in their match on date 1 that tied 1-1, included the defender as a starter Elison Rivas.
The player, who comes from El Salvador Eagle, was expelled while with Real de Minas on April 21, 2021 against Marathon without complying with a three-game sanction imposed by the disciplinary body on the 23rd of that same month, but due to his departure abroad, he did not comply.
That is why the Commission has temporarily suspended the player and has requested this Friday to the Secretary of the League a report on whether the footballer whether or not he served the punishment Rivas since in his records there is no report that the southpaw has complied with said sanction.
If this is proven, the Commission will remove the point from Vida and give three to UPNFM for improper alignment.
THE FINES BEGIN
In addition, in his report of date 1, the Commission applied the first economic fine to Olympia from 20 thousand lempiras due to the burning of gunpowder from its fans in the Morazan Stadium dwhere they faced Real Sociedad whom they won 4-2.
He has also called on all the teams to prevent their support groups from continuing to commit this action since if the provision that is typified in article 67, numerals 1, 3 and 5, of the Fenafuth Disciplinary Code is not complied with, they will continue to applying this compulsory payment to the clubs.
In the Apertura 2021 tournament, which ended in December, both ‘Old León’ and Real España were the teams most affected by this act, the whites canceled 156,000 lempiras and ‘La Maquina’ 92,000 lempiras.
In total, during the previous contest, the Commission collected 495 thousand lempiras for the burning of gunpowder, launching of flares and objects to the field.