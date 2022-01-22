Vida will lose the point earned against UPNFM on matchday 1 due to improper alignment by Elison Rivas

2022-01-21

The National Disciplinary Commission will win three points at the table to the UPNFM the following week after Vida de La Ceiba, in their match on date 1 that tied 1-1, included the defender as a starter Elison Rivas. The player, who comes from El Salvador Eagle, was expelled while with Real de Minas on April 21, 2021 against Marathon without complying with a three-game sanction imposed by the disciplinary body on the 23rd of that same month, but due to his departure abroad, he did not comply.

That is why the Commission has temporarily suspended the player and has requested this Friday to the Secretary of the League a report on whether the footballer whether or not he served the punishment Rivas since in his records there is no report that the southpaw has complied with said sanction. If this is proven, the Commission will remove the point from Vida and give three to UPNFM for improper alignment.