VIDEO: Chabelo is accused of mistreating his work team on Televisa

One of the most emblematic and well-known characters on Hispanic television is undoubtedly the Mexican, Xavier López, better known as “Chabelo”, the friend of all children, as he marked more than five generations with his iconic program “En familia con Chabelo” with which he won the hearts of adults and children by creating the perfect family atmosphere to enjoy Sunday mornings.

And it is that his charisma and ingenuity, each time the presenter was characterized as “Chabelo”, led him to become “the friend of all the children” and the buddy of all the little ones; but nevertheless, It was recently revealed that the image he gave in front of the screen was not even close to reality, since the actor would have mistreated his production workers.

It should be remembered that, for 48 years, Xavier López “Chabelo” starred in the unforgettable Sunday program known for its mythical contests and cataphyxes in which the contestants could win or lose everything. And behind everything that was broadcast on the screens there was a great production team that, as revealed in the last few hours, suffered mistreatment.

During the broadcast of Gustavo Adolfo Infante’s program, the host Jessica Gil Porras revealed that when she began her career as a reporter, she witnessed the mistreatment that the famous had with the production workers, who were insulted with strong profanity from the mouth of the friend of all children.

And it is that while the media dedicated a few minutes of the program to report on the current state of health of “Chabelo”, who this week reported that his arm was injured and in a cast after suffering a fall, Gil Porras recalled a terrible experience with Xavier López.

Since when the presenter barely approached the world of entertainment, the friend from all over Mexico “fell off the altar” after witnessing how he yelled at the members of “En familia con Chabelo”, while waiting for him outside one of the forum where the program was recorded.

“I hear him coming out, I hear horrible screams and Mr. Xavier López “Chabelo” was coming out with some bad things and yelling at his entire work team, scolding horrible people.” After recalling the experience, Jessica Gil Porras stressed that it was very sad that the image she had of the driver faded when she saw him shout so many profanities “and above all treat the people he was working with him like that.”

It should be remembered that This is not the first time that the bad reputation of “Chabelo” has been pointed out, who repeatedly did not have the best image in front of the media, including that occasion in which he answered in an interview that for Christmas he would have dinner “taquitos de c…”.

You may also like: