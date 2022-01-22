VIDEO: Chiquis, Thalía and Becky G together in a sticky song

Getty Images

Chiquis Rivera, Thalía and Becky G, three powerful women in Latin music, joined forces for the first time to launch what promises to be a new hit. With the single titled “Baila Así”, the three Latinas show off their rhythm and sensuality, together with the rap duo Play N Skillz.

“My Boss Bees we had this surprise well kept for you! The official video of #Baila Así premieres this Monday on @youtube! Three powerful Mexicans together for the first time 🇲🇽 unmissable! Let’s go with everything Are you ready to keep dancing softly? @thalia @iambeckyg @playnskillz”, wrote Chiquis Rivera in a publication made on her Instagram account, where she uploaded a part of the video that shows the three singers singing the moving song.

In the video, Chiquis is seen wrapped in a very tight black leather one-piece with openwork at both ends, and a pronounced neckline. Thalía appears glamorous in a red gala dress, while Becky G poses on a bicycle in urban chic style.

“Our gazes met. And the night is to dance. My body already asks for rumba. And come on, come over here. I know you want the same. You can be seen in your face (you can be seen). But if you don’t dance with me. It may not be given to you. When I dance softly, I move it little by little. And when I dance softly, I move it little by little ¡Baila!”, is part of the lyrics of the song, whose official video will be released this Monday, January 24.

“This must be a Bomb please… Explode this song with a mega video… This rhythm is what is needed… They made it wonderful”, “Excellent song, full of flavor and mischief!”, “Congratulations! It is contagious and very good energy!”, “Thalía and chiquis did not expect it to duet woooo. The song is catchy, a very good team with Becky and the guys from play N”, and “What good music to dance to, it sounds great. I love that Thalía, Chiquis and Becky G sing together”, were some of the comments left by netizens.

Chiquis doesn’t stop, and in addition to launching this new song – which many predict will be a success – she is ready to launch her new book entitled “Invincible”, which is already available for pre-order.

“Depression. Anxiety. Anguish. I will talk about this and much more in my memoirs “INVINCIBLE”. It’s no secret, I’ve been through quite a few things in my life, some of which you know and some of which I’ve never brought to light, until I started writing this book (…) I think it’s necessary to be brutally honest not only to change lives and inspire others, but also to hold ourselves accountable for our actions. Yes, I have fallen to my knees more than once in the last 6 years,” he announced a few months ago on his Instagram account.

Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter already has three dates scheduled in Texas and California to deliver autographed copies of her book. The singer affirms that in the new publication, she will give more details of the conflicts she has had with her relatives, and of many difficult circumstances that she has had to live and that she had never made public.