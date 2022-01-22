Video: Duque climbed a wind turbine tower to inaugurate the Guajira 1 wind farm

Duque climbed the tower of a wind turbine in La Guajira

This Friday, January 21, the president Iván Duque inaugurated the Guajira 1 Wind Farm, located in this district of Uribia, in the Colombian Caribbean. At the event, the head of state decided to climb to the top of one of the wind turbines to inform the country of this milestone for clean energy.

“Today the first wind farm is delivered in 17 years, in the history of Colombia; It is also done with the unconditional support of the (indigenous) communities, with their support. We see how foreign investment from all the countries present here see Colombia and La Guajira as the most attractive places to invest,” declared Duque.

The head of state stated that Guajira 1 and the other wind farms to be built in Colombia, as well as solar farms and other non-conventional renewable energies, constitute the energy revolution and transition that his government is leading. A momentous change that has been made in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

“This energy revolution is happening in the middle of a pandemic. Not even the pandemic took away our focus, the north and the ambition to make the energy revolution in Colombia, and that shows what we Colombians are made of: we have that inner strength that makes us overcome adversity”, he remarked.

For the president, Guajira 1 is the symbol of a country that has a good wind, and “the best wind is that Colombia never falls into the clutches of populism and demagoguery, which wants to sow hatred and destroy. Here we want to build, all of us, with a single nation purpose”, he pointed out.

About Guajira 1

The ‘Guajira 1′ complex is the first of 16 wind farms that will be located in the department and the start of its commercial phase is scheduled for the first quarter of this year.

Photo: Presidency

This Wind Farm is now a reality thanks to fiscal and tax incentives and an innovative policy promoted by the national government. In addition, his 10 wind turbines will become part of the matrix electricity generation in the country.

The department of La Guajira offers wind speeds that represent twice the world average. In this way, the production of clean energy will be constant and the Wind Farm will be able to generate 20 megawatts, which is equivalent to the energy consumption of 33,295 Colombian families.

Guajira 1 extends over 5.5 hectares; It has the project registration as a Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) and can issue Emission Reduction Certificates (CER). In addition, it will allow the reduction of 136 tons of CO2 that are emitted into the atmosphere.

This park had an investment higher than the $75 billion and with the participation of Isagen, a private energy generation and marketing company, which in 2021 invested approximately $3 billion in 14 renewable energy projects throughout the country. The construction of the work was in charge of the Elecnor Group.

He also mentioned that this amount of investment is registered in the development of conventional and non-conventional energy projects, such as this wind farm, and also in roads such as Mayapo-Manaure, in the Alta Guajira Route and with the routes of the South. of Guajira.

He highlighted the progress of the ‘Guajira Azul’ program, the initiative to bring water to the department. “Its goal is to reach 50 or 60% water coverage for rural areas, after having received this situation in just 5%,” he asserted.

He added that the work has been deployed in the social field, where it has been possible to close the inequality gap with respect to the department’s indigenous communities.

“56% of all the social resources that La Guajira has received, of conditional and unconditional transfers, has received them in this government. Here the ‘Youth in Action’ have multiplied, the ‘Families in Action’, the ‘Older Adult’; of course the ‘Solidarity Income and VAT refund’, said the president.

KEEP READING:

Forceful call of the Comprehensive System for Peace to Duque to seek solutions through dialogue in Arauca

Álvaro Uribe would have started talks with Rodolfo Hernández