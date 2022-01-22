Visibly recovered, Blu Jerusalema reappears on social media

After welcoming 2022, Gianluca Vacchi, Sharon Fonseca They revealed that together with their little Blu Jerusalema, They had been infected with Covid. And it was until last week that the model took to her social networks to share with her followers some details of the situation that had kept them a little absent. “At the beginning of the year we came out positive, so we were lost for that. Gian was the first and then the girlThank God I didn’t have any symptoms so I was able to take care of them both (as God knew),” he explained then. “It was a very crazy week. Gian felt bad the first few days and thank God he recovered quickly and the baby did not feel well for three days and still has some symptoms, but already much better. We are out of this,” said the convinced Venezuelan, words that could not be more accurate, because days later she revealed that she had tested negative for Covid. While she and Gianluca had been seen from time to time on Instagram and TikTok, it had been a long time since her daughter had starred in any of her publications, and her followers already missed her.But finally, this girl has returned as cute as ever and visibly recovered. “I love you my princess, you are our universe”, wrote the also DJ when publishing a charming video of both enjoying a game session in the garden; click below to see them.

