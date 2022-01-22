‘Wake up America’: Watch the emotional words of the presenters to Maity Interiano

As we told you exclusively in December, Maity Interiano left ‘Despierta América’ to take a new step in her career: to be the presenter of the weekend news, and this Friday he had to say goodbye to those who were his colleagues in the last 10 years.

Of course there were all kinds of moments, surprises and emotions, and each of the presenters, who were like his family for 10 years, took to social networks to wish him not only good luck, but also some emotional words.

Next we will share What did each one of those who see her walk towards another opportunity say to Maity?:

-KARLA MARTINEZ:

“Dear @maityinteriano It has been a pleasure working with you, watching you grow and fight for your goals! You are a great example that dreams come true! Success in this new stage that you begin. I am sure that you will give yourself and make the most of it as in all the opportunities you have had in your life. I love you very much and I am very proud to say that I worked with the now co-anchor of the Univisión weekend newscast! To shine Maituch !!!”.

-FRANCISCA LACHAPEL:

“And with you the new Co-Anchor of @univision’s weekend newscast 👏🏽🙏🏽 God’s timing is perfect. I feel so happy for you. What a joy to see you grow, to see you succeed, to see you fulfill one of your dreams. You deserve everything beautiful that is happening to you and this is just the beginning. Keep working and giving yourself to your work the way you do. You take that big leap and all of us who love you celebrate with you @maityinteriano This weekend I’m ready to see you shine 💖❤️🎉”.

-RAUL GONZALEZ:

“My Honduran princess”. That’s what I called her from the first moment she became part of the great team at @despiertaamerica It’s been 10 years of dedication, struggle and a lot of sacrifice that today is reflected in a dream come true. I wish you the best, because you deserve it, because I know this is what you want, because you were born with a passion for journalism in your veins. The best in the world my Maity. God bless you today and always. Starting tomorrow you will be the official presenter of the Univision weekend newscast. That pride”.

-JESSICA RODRIGUEZ:

“Congratulations @maityinteriano!! Tomorrow we will all be connected to the Univisión news! You are a role model”.

-CHEF YISUS DIAZ:

“Here we are going to miss your professionalism, your good attitude, your disposition. I am going to miss your human warmth, your sincere friendship, your valuable advice and much more! Thank you @maityinteriano, I hope to continue to be present in all the beautiful moments that you still have to live 🙏🏼 From tomorrow we will see you succeed on the Univision Nightly News!

-LUZ MARIA DORIA:

“The one above is that young woman who did her internship at @Univision in 2005 and who at that time took a photo with the proudest mother in the world. The one below is the same girl who many years later is the new host of the @univision Weekend Newscast. What happiness to see his dream fulfilled after having witnessed his early mornings, late nights, running around, and continuous efforts. I love you so much @maityinteriano and we are all very proud of you. Thanks for inspiring us!”

Maity Interiano, born in the United States and raised in Honduras, has spent her entire career at Univision, began precisely in news as inter in ‘Aquí y Ahora’ in 2005. But then he moved on to entertainment in ‘Escándalo TV’ and ‘La Tijera’. With the closure of Telefutura, the cancellation of the shows, the journalist was summoned to “Despierta América” ​​where she worked for the last 10 years.

Although his coverage ranges from entertainment to hard news, At 36 years old, Maity was ready to take a new step in her career. It came to him with Paulina Sodi and Carolina Sarassa on Prende TV, being part of the morning newscast of 24/7 news, ‘La Voz de la Mañana’.

And from this weekend Maity will begin to live one of her biggest dreams, to be a news anchor, being the female face of ‘Noticiero Univision, Weekend’, alongside Felix de Bedout.

LOOK HERE PART OF THE FAREWELL FROM ‘WAKE UP AMERICA’ TO MAITY:

