“We are going to drill an offshore delimitation well on the Caribbean coast in March”

In March, Shell will begin drilling an offshore well that will allow it to find out if there are possibilities of producing this type of gas and oil. Ana María Duque, president of the company, pointed out that if the result is positive, they could extract in 2028. Likewise, the company returned to the fuel distribution business and hopes to close with 250 service stations through Biomax.

Why did you start operations this year as distributors?

In the market there has been a lot of entry and exit movement of competitors, but the rationale is that there are opportunities for a premium brand that can be identified by differentiation in service and product quality.

Why did you start in Bogotá and what will the expansion be like?

This is the key market and it is where we want to start testing our services before moving on to other parts of the country. This year we are going to close with a presence in Bogotá, Cali and Medellín.

With how many stations do you expect to close this year?

There will be about 25 this year.

In how much time could they manage to reach 250 stations?

We calculate that between five and eight years we could achieve it.

How does this alliance between Shell and Biomax work?

Biomax is part of Grupo Terra and we have an agreement with them in Guatemala that has allowed us to have good results. This is why we came into conversations that finally materialized. For us, entering with Biomax is a key factor in the decision to return to the country. The contract is for 15 years initially.

Regarding offshore exploration, how long have you been working on this?

We have been in the country for 85 years and in 2010, in a Round Colombia, we made the decision to bet on the country offshore. Offshore exploration is still a frontier basin, that is, it is not proven and has some technical uncertainties. Since then we have been working on a contractual and regulatory framework for these activities. Unlike onshore activity, which is typically how the country has extracted oil and gas, this is a longer term to see results at higher investments. This is a milestone moment for the process, as we are going to drill effectively in March.

This is a delineation well, because a while ago there was a well that showed the presence of gas. Now we need to see if it has it, how much it is and of what quality to assess whether it is commercially viable.

With the drilling of this well we will have very valuable technical information to determine if there is gas to develop a process and produce

How long could the delimitation and exploratory process take?

We began in March to carry out commercial and regulatory analyses. In a successful case we see that the first gas production would be seen in 2028. We have to follow some technical processes, make some contractual decisions and set up infrastructure.

Who are your allies to carry out this process?

We work with several oilfield service specialists. This allows us that the drill that we are going to bring to Colombia is state-of-the-art technology and that was awarded as the best last year. There are other companies that drill for us, but we are the direct operators. These three blocks are 50% owned by us with Ecopetrol and we are the operators.

Why did you decide to enter the Caribbean coast?

Between 2010 and 2012, which was when we began to contemplate offshore operations, geologists advised us to concentrate on the Caribbean coast. The government has promoted the Pacific coast; we are focused on the caribbean, but our portfolio is dynamic.

What challenges have you faced and what are you working on to solve it?

In addition to the technical challenges, there are some in the country, such as the transportation infrastructure, which we have to continue working with the government to improve. There are two markets in the country, the one on the north coast and the interior, and they are not fully connected due to the lack of sufficient infrastructure. This makes gas expensive for users. Gas is the transition fuel, so it must be competitive.

There is another marketing challenge that is a bit inflexible. In this way, customers will be able to agree on commercial terms and conditions. There is a concern about the country’s gas reserves, that means that new reserves have to be brought in. That should be reflected in the policy.

What is the projected investment for this first investment?

In this first phase we are going to explore the well. Typically this requires an investment of between US$100 and US$120 million per depth. We are going to explore at 2,500 meters of water column and it requires high technology and very specialized equipment.

It is a year with a lot of uncertainty due to the elections, do you worry about proposals such as the one to stop exploring?

We have been in the country for 85 years, that is, we have a very long-term projection. We always try to work with governments to maintain an industry that has shown that it can be done responsibly and constructively. We closely monitor the political issue, but we believe that we will be able to find common ground with the governments to continue working.

How have you dealt with resistance from sectors to offshore drilling?

For us it is important to listen to people to understand their concerns. This is a permanent job, with ups and downs, but in general terms we have involved the communities to the maximum.

