What electrical appliances consume power when turned off? – Devices – Technology

During this technological age, electricity It has become one of the most necessary resources in the daily lives of human beings. Every day more devices are released on the market that require light to work.

This is why the charges for Energy they become so expensive at the end of the month. However, what you did not know is that there are appliances in your house that consume electricity even if they are turned off.

Here we tell you what those are artifacts so that you can ‘take matters into your own hands’ and avoid paying high sums of money for services.

cell phone charger

Inside the charger of a mobile phone there is a circuitry.

It is possible that after uploading your mobile device you leave the charger plugged into the outlet through carelessness or habit. However, the device continues to consume energy even if it is not connected to the cell phone.

According to specialized portals, a charger disconnected of a mobile uses 0.26 volts, this to a certain extent is very little. However, if it is multiplied by the hours, it ends up being a great waste of energy.

(You may be interested: Alexa put a deadly challenge on a 10-year-old girl who played with her).

In addition, it can become very dangerous, because the device can overheat. In fact, there have been cases where they explode.

TV

The television is one of the most used devices by Colombian families.

The television is definitely part of this list, especially since we have become accustomed to turning it off believing that the device will stop consuming energy. And clearly not.

In fact, according to specialized portals, when the power button is pressed, the device is in ‘standby mode’.

According to him Ministry of Environment From Peru, a television “turned off, but still plugged in, consumes 2.88 volts. However, LCDs consume 1.13 volts.”

What’s more, the TV It ends up being the second most energy-consuming appliance in the home after the fridge. However, it is not recommended to turn off the latter to avoid the loss of food that needs refrigeration.

computers

It is best to turn off the computer.

Both the desktop computer and the laptop are artifacts of high consume of energy.

If you don’t turn off the desktop computer, even if it is turned off, it will continue to use electricity. According to the aforementioned ministry, these artifacts can use 2.84 volts.

(Read on: How to choose a ‘hi-fi’ sound system for your home).

On the other hand, the portable is in a similar range of expense. If it is off but plugged in it draws 8.9 volts and if the laptop charger is left plugged in it draws 4.42 volts.

With telecommuting, the figure on the utility bill can increase. Avoid so much light consumption.

Stereo

The sound equipment may be taking a lot of money out of you each month.

Now, one of the devices most used by Colombians: the stereo.

This device can spend around 8.3 volts. So if you have never disconnected the sound equipment that you have in your living room or bedroom, it is best to unplug it when you are not using it.

Otherwise, the number of monthly charge It will be bigger than it has to be. And, in addition, with this action you contribute to the care of planet earth.

To save energy, it is best to disconnect technological equipment.

According to the company Enel-Codensa, in Colombia the rate of the kilowatt per hour is approximately between 235.8 and 759.03 pesos, depending on the stratum.

More news

These are the advantages of using the ‘airplane mode’ on your cell phone

What does it mean for Colombia to have its first 5G network pilot?

Blackberry devices that will stop working on January 4

Wireless headphones: sport, work and entertainment

See some of the most expensive and exclusive cell phones in the world

Trends WEATHER