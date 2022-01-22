What is happening with the price of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies?

The first year of 2022 seems to show numbers in red. At the time of this writing, the bitcoin price is at $35,429. Some get scared, others stay calm. But what is happening?

Alexis Texeiro, Corporate Analyst at Global Markets and Data Analyst at Bit2Me, noted via LinkedIn:

“We had a great reset after the Bear Capitulation of November 2018. We had a great reset after the Covid Crack in March 2020. We had a great reset after the China Fud in May 2021. And now we will have a great reset after January 2022. Each and every time we’ve fallen, we bounced back and now we’ll come back stronger than ever.”

On the other hand, Albert Salvany, strategic consultant at Bleboba CryptoFund, also through LinkedIn, spoke about the psychological level of the market:

“The market loses the psychological mark of 50% distance to its all-time high.”

He then added:

“We are at extreme levels of overselling from a statistical point of view”

And it showed the following image:

Does it bottom out?

From Bitpanda, its country manager in Spain, recently shared an analysis with Cointelegraph en Español, in which it stated that the cryptocurrency market is moving downwards but with signs of bottoming out.

According to Zala, the cryptocurrency market continues to struggle and is trading at low levels for the third month in a row.

“The monthly chart is showing signs that prices are bottoming out, while the intraday charts remain volatile,” Zala commented.

(Disclaimer: This material is intended as a commentary on economic or market conditions and does not constitute financial analysis or a recommendation. The analysis presented here is that of the individuals who gave their opinion and is under no circumstances an investment recommendation by Cointelegraph. Anyone, before investing, must carry out their own research and is responsible for their own decisions).

