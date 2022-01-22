What the Manchester United manager said about Cristiano Ronaldo’s anger over the change

Ralf Rangnick starred in the controversy for taking Cristiano Ronaldo off the field (Reuters/Andrew Boyers)



The Man Utd they won 3-1 against Brentford in a pending duel for date 17 of the Premier League. However, the note was given Cristiano Ronaldo for his anger with coach Ralf Rangnick who replaced him after 70 minutes of the meeting that Red Devils they won away.

The angry gestures of the Portuguese were captured by the cameras and went around the world. Even the DT approached him at one point and the gunner seemed not to be satisfied with the explanation given by the strategist.

It was a hard-fought win away from home, but United were able to take the three points they built up in the second half of the game as both were even without goals in the first half. Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford they converted for the visiting cast, but CR7 was left wanting.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s angry reaction

Once the game was over, the United manager spoke with bt sport and maintained: “That is normal: a striker wants to score. But (Ronaldo) has come back from a minor injury and it was important to remember that we have another game to come.”

He added: “Also, after what happened at Villa Park (Aston Villa’s stadium), we had to defend the victory this time and it was important that we get back to victory. I think moving to a line of five was the right decision. Although we didn’t keep a clean sheet, it was important to make sure nothing else happened.” The strategist arranged for the defender harry maguire enter for Ronaldo.

“Three important points! Well done, guys”, stressed Rangnick who got his team to add three goals after the tie in two against Aston Villa and the defeat (0-1) against Wolverhampton.

The compact of United’s victory over Brentford

“He (Cristiano Ronaldo) asked me ‘Why me? Why are you taking me out?’ And I explained to him that I have to make decisions based on what is best for the team and for the club, and five days ago we were in the same situation, winning 2-0 with 15 minutes to go. And he didn’t want to make the same mistake twice. That’s why I changed the formation and I think it was the right decision”, expressed Ralf.

“Cristiano was not happy because he is a goalscorer and he would have preferred to stay and be able to score a goal. But for us it was more important to be compact, have legs and more defenders. And when we scored the third goal I told him that: ‘I understand that you are ambitious and that you want your goal, but maybe in a few years when you are a coach you will make the same decision that I made’”, he added.

In his second spell at United, CR7 has 23 games played, converted 14 goals and provided three assists. Much is said about the continuity of this team, it will be necessary to see where CR7 performs in the next one.

Rangnick also told some details of the intimacy of the locker room and referred to the bond he has with the Portuguese striker. “I’ve been here six weeks and I never had any kind of problems with Cristiano. I spoke with him before the games with Aston Villa, for the Cup and league, and he told me he had that little discomfort in his hip. And we agreed that it would be better for him to rest and recover, that’s why he didn’t play in those two games,” he said, denying that there was any inconvenience between them.

“He was already available again, that’s why he started. I didn’t expect to get a hug from him after taking him out. I know how players and scorers like him think, they always want to play. But the most important thing is to win games, that always comes first”, he concluded on the victory against Brentford who are fighting not to lose the category.

Manchester United is seventh in the table with 35 points and its eternal rival, Manchester City, leads with 56 points and with several of the teams having completed date 22 of the Premier League. On the next day, Ronaldo’s team will host West Ham.

