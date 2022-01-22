WhatsApp: how to put the Nextel sound as a message tone on your smartphone? | Android | iOS | iPhone | Tricks | Technology

In the social networks turned trend a trick WhatsApp secret that allows you to change the default message tone of your smartphone for the legendary beep of cell phones Nextel. If you came to use these cell phones and want to have their iconic sound again, then this information will be very helpful. Would you like to learn it? Here we are going to teach you.

It is worth noting that this method only works with WhatsApp users who have a phone Android, that is, if you installed the instant messaging app on an iPhone or other device developed by Manzanayou won’t be able to use it. Although it is not necessary to download strange appx to use this trick, if you need to download the Nextel beep in MP3 format.

On YouTube there are several videos that compile the classic sounds of Nextel, you just have to look for one that lasts a few seconds. To download MP3 audio, you can visit Y2meta or Freemake pages, also use apps like snaptube that are found for free in the Play Store, the app store for cell phones with the Android operating system.

How to put the Nextel sound as a WhatsApp message tone?

1. Once you have downloaded the Nextel tone, you must enter WhatsApp and press the three-dot icon in the upper right corner

2. Choose the option Settings and then Notifications

3. Select notification tone and you will see the list of default ringtones

4. Go down to the end and you will see add tone

5. Press that option and search for the MP3 audio that you downloaded from YouTube

That would be all. Now you just have to save the changes and wait for your friends, family, co-workers or another person to send you a WhatsApp message so that you can hear the remembered beep from Nextel.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Android, but also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.