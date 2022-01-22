WhatsApp would introduce changes in favor of teleworking by joining Workplace | apps | Application | whatsapp workplace | SPORT-PLAY

When the coronavirus lockdowns began around the world. Many companies had to look for alternatives to continue their activities; among the most used applications are Zoom, Messenger and WhatsApp.

This latest app received multiple updates to accommodate the new normal. For example, a new system of voice notes was developed so that you can listen to them before sending them.

On the other hand, the use of video calls was retouched so that in case you miss one you can reintegrate without major inconveniences. This year 2022, Meta would develop many more tools to take a greater role in the market with WhatsApp.

Recently, it has been reported that WhatsApp has been integrated into Meta’s Workplace. “This is something we have been working on for a long time.” stated Ujjwal Singh, head of Workplace.

Among the changes being considered in the app, there are some that will put it on par with Slack or Team. It could be collaborative work rooms between WhatsApp contacts.

“We have data that says that using WhatsApp for shift management is only part of it. The data shows that frontline workers feel disconnected from the executives who make decisions, and that is the key point of this integration”, Ujjwal Singh ends.

