Why doesn’t Jonathan dos Santos play with America? when would i debut

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.21.2022 19:01:13





After passing through the Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy, Jonathan dos Santos joined the ranks of America club for him Closure 2022, a tournament in which the 31-year-old soccer player will live his first experience in Mexican football.

Despite his career in teams like Barcelona and Villarreal, the national team he still hasn’t added his first minutes officials as a azulcrema player, well Santiago Solari he did not consider him for the duel of the Matchday 1 against Puebla.

Although the Closure 2022 is already in the Matchday 3, it should be remembered that the Eagles have only played one game (draw against the Strip), since their commitment against Mazatlan of the second date was rescheduled.

Why doesn’t Jonathan dos Santos play with America?

The reason why Jonathan dos Santos would not have been considered for the duel against Puebla it would have been because he was still working to be in conditions similar to those of his peers, since he came from a long idle time with the Galaxy.

When would Jonathan dos Santos debut with America?

After several days of work in Coapa, it is expected that the Jona’s debut with America I know this Saturday at the game of the Matchday 3 against Atlas, a duel that will be played at 9:00 p.m. on the field of Aztec stadium and where the Eagles will seek to sign their first victory of the tournament.