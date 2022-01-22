Why has the metaverse caused such a stir?

Some social elements of the metaverse can already be found in the games. For example in Fortnite, a shooting video game played on computers, consoles and mobile devices online. The average gamer Fortnite spend hundreds of hours in the game with a personal avatar, battling and interacting with other players’ avatars. These also accumulate virtual coins that unlock outfits and other rewards to customize their avatars.

A precursor to the metaverse may also have been Second Life, an online social platform developed by Linden Lab nearly two decades ago, in which people created digital representations of themselves to socialize with others. In said space, users could buy and build properties to enrich their virtual life.

Virtual reality is also somewhat advanced in video games. In 2016, Sony released PlayStation VR, a $400 virtual reality headset that connected to its PlayStation 4 console to play in a virtual reality environment. Earlier this month, Sony announced that a second-generation headset was coming soon for the PlayStation 5, though it didn’t give a release date.

However, those were just the foundations towards the absolute metaverse, which is still taking shape. Technologists say that thanks to several elements — fast Internet connections, powerful virtual reality headsets and a large audience of gamers — there is now a greater chance of living in a vividly animated 3D simulation resembling real life.

What Is the Metaverse, and Why Does It Matter? Cards 1 of 5 Theorigins. The word “metaverse” describes a fully realized digital world that exists beyond the one in which we live. It was coined by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash,” and the concept was further explored by Ernest Cline in his novel “Ready Player One.” The future. Many people in tech believe the metaverse will herald an era in which our virtual lives will play as important a role as our physical realities. Some experts warn that it could still turn out to be a fad or even dangerous.

“It’s only in the last few years that a critical mass of functional pieces have come together,” Ball said.

What is Activision Blizzard building for the metaverse?

The truth, not much.

Activision Blizzard is well known for creating online video games that have a metaverse component, where players spend hundreds of hours building communities within video games. In your role play world of warcraft, released in 2004, players collaborate to complete missions in an effort to upgrade their digital avatars by collecting items such as weapons and armor.

However, the company has not ventured into virtual reality. It has mainly made games for personal computers and video game consoles, but has yet to release a virtual reality game.