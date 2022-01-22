Why Paul Arriola was not sold to America if the offer was better than that of FC Dallas

The Eagles offered more, but DC United decided to transfer their player within MLS for a particular reason.

The winter transfer market has had mixed feelings for the America club: moments of scarcity and claim of the fans, success stories for the arrival of new reinforcements for Clausura 2022, and also negotiations that seemed to be very close but ended up falling apart and causing disappointment.

Such is the case of what happened with Paul Arriola, whose arrival in Coapa seemed imminent until competitors appeared within the MLS which ended up bringing down the operation. The DC United finally rejected the last offer of the Eagles to sell the footballer to FC Dallas, despite the fact that the offer from Liga MX was superior.

Despite the fact that the directive headed by Santiago Baños did everything necessary to comply with the requests and not fail as in the cases of Brian Ocampo or Pablo Solari, it could not avoid it, and the team based in Washington decided to turn the operation around for a particular reason: the Major League Soccer transfer regulations.

Why DC United did not sell Paul Arriola to America

According to what is established in the official regulations of the American league, if a team makes a sale abroad they can only use 50% of the money received for your operation. But nevertheless, if the sale is made locally, as in this case, you can use the whole. This to encourage domestic transfers.

In this sense, the latest reports indicated that the America had complied with the requests and offered 3 million dollars by Arriola, so the DC United could use 1.5. However, the appearance of offer from FC Dallas for two million will allow the MLS club get the full amount.