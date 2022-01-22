William Levy: when he was abandoned as a child by his father and at home with just enough to eat | Woman aroma coffee | Cuba | Telemundo | Netflix soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

the renowned actor William Levy He has participated in different series and soap operas that have had great support from the public over the years. Currently the artist enjoys great fame and popularity; However, he did not always have good economic stability, since he comes from a humble family that suffered a lot to have a plate of food.

William Levy He is one of the most sought-after actors in the productions of TelemundoThis is due to his great physical attractiveness and sympathy that always characterize him, which is why he also has a large number of fans around the world.

One of the last productions in which he has participated William Levy is “Woman-fragranced coffee” where he worked with carmen villalobos, Diego Cadavid Y Mabel Moreno. In this Colombian drama he played Sebastián Vallejo.

William Levy is an actor recognized throughout the world. (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

After finishing the recordings of “woman-fragranced coffee”, William Levy embarked on his new project: the telenovela “Monte Cristo”. This production is based on the classic by the French novelist Alejandro Dumas, which has been adapted to the present day.

WHEN WILLIAM LEVY WAS ABANDONED BY HIS FATHER AND DIDN’T HAVE TO EAT

The actor William Levy was born in 1980, in Cojímar, a municipality near Havana (Cuba). Over time he would become very famous and one of the artists with great economic stability. This is something that the actor would never have imagined during his childhood because his childhood was very hard with his family.

As revealed by -Divinity- William Levy’s father abandoned him when he was still a child, but this helped him learn to see things better and mature despite his young age.

“With only a quarter of a chicken per person per month, one loaf per person per day, and limited food rations, I was always hungry (…) We didn’t have luxuries like toothpaste, so we used charcoal and baking soda”, Levy points out in a post published on his Instagram.

He also remembers that during his childhood there was no ball that could be played with so they had to figure it out and used “socks to make a baseball” and was played without shoes.

When I was quite a teenager -15 years old- William Levy he would see how his family left Cuba and migrated to the United States, due to the economic situation that was developing on the island.

“Our capacity to dream and our destinies were limited. We knew that no matter how hard we worked or studied or how big our dreams were, we would always have the same results. We were all destined to live the same poor and miserable life with no future“, Add”.

THE FIRST WORKS OF WILLIAM LEVY IN THE UNITED STATES

One of his first jobs as a professional was as a baseball player and thanks to his great talent he got a scholarship to college.

Later, he would start working as a model for recognized brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, and his charisma led him to participate in reality shows and to venture into the world of acting.

That was not all, because he would also participate in the video clip of the song “I’m Into You” by Jennifer Lopez. However, his future was in acting and that is how he dedicated himself completely to participating in different soap operas and television series.

Actor William Levy with his wife Elizabeth Gutiérrez. (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

WHO IS WILLIAM LEVY?

William Levy was born on August 29, 1980 in Havana (Cuba). He had two brothers but they were abandoned by their father when they were still children.

In high school he stood out for his great talent for baseball, standing out above his peers. Then he would arrive in the United States with his family.

After participating in important productions, Levy became a very famous actor.

He is currently married to Elizabeth Gutiérrez, whom he met in 2002. In March 2006, their first son, Christopher Alexander, was born, and in 2010 they completed their family with Kailey Alexandra.