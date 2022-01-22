Willie Gay was arrested for breaking… A vacuum cleaner!

The Chiefs linebacker was arrested in Kansas City and his participation in the franchise’s next game is in jeopardy. New mess at the door in the NFL?

Kansas City Chiefs could be without one of their best defensive players for the weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills for the 2022 NFL Playoffs after he was involved in a domestic altercation due to a family argument with the mother of his son.

This is Willie Gay Jr, LB of the group where Patrick Mahomes shines, who was arrested this wednesday in the Overland Park neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri and charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

It was reported that the 23-year-old player broke several objects inside the house of his son’s mother, including a vacuum cleaner, before county police show up on location and arrest the Mississippi State University product.

Can Willie Gay play on Sunday?

It is the question everyone is asking. The reality marks that if the coaches decide, Willie Gay Jr may be in the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. After being released on US$1,000 bail, Gay will await the court’s decision at liberty.