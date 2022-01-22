“Winter Getaways”, New York’s new campaign to relaunch tourism | WORLD

The city of New York presented this week the “Winter Outing” campaign, aimed at revitalizing the tourism, culture and restaurant sectors, severely punished by the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 in the last two years.

In times of pandemic and search for reactivation, businessmen in the Big Apple want to get New Yorkers out of their homes and attract tourists to enjoy and revitalize the city.

In this third edition of “Winter Getaways”, the range of activities, which runs until February 13, includes fixed-price menus in some 500 restaurants in five neighborhoods of the city, two tickets for one in 18 Broadway shows, in more than 45 museums and guided tours, and a 22% discount in 130 hotels that participate in the initiative.

Restaurants participating in the campaign offer two- or three-course menus for $29, $39 or $59, depending on their base prices.

Reservations to take advantage of these promotions are made on the nycgo.com page.

“What the hell do you want to go to Paris for? Come to New York! This is the place where you have to be to enjoy close to home!”, The mayor of the city, former police captain Eric Adams, invited this Tuesday to the Empire State Building, the building that, like the Eiffel Tower in the capital French, embodies New York’s tourism industry and history more than any other.

Adams made a parallel with the 1930s, when in the midst of the crisis that followed the Great Depression, this most emblematic art deco building in Manhattan was built in just 13 months that “invigorated the entire country”.

“We are not going to allow COVID-19 to define us, we are going to define our future,” snapped the mayor of the American city of nearly nine million inhabitants, where 35,000 people died during the first wave of the coronavirus alone.

“When we say go out and visit the restaurants, we are actually injecting economy into our city,” said Adams, who paid tribute to the national tourism that saved the local economy after one of the strictest lockdowns in the world and the closure of borders during more than a year.

In 2019, before the pandemic, 400,000 people worked in the Big Apple in the tourism industry, which injected US$72.2 billion into the local economy.

To enjoy these offers, New Yorkers and tourists have to be vaccinated, as well as the press that participated in the launch ceremony.

“Get vaccinated, get your booster dose and take advantage of what the city has to offer,” Adams said.

This is the third edition of NYC Winter Outing and the first in which hotels participate.