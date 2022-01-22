With ventilation, language translator and connection to the cell phone: this is how the new smart chinstraps are

Razer

March 2020. The coronavirus pandemic hits the world. In the midst of restrictions, without precise information on the COVID-19, The first manuals appear to make homemade masks and avoid contagion. Whether they are effective is still debated. Meanwhile, the networks viralize all kinds of manuals to create them, the first copies appear for sale in pharmacies.

January 2022. A lot of water passed over the bridge. With much of the population immunized, Vaccination is undoubtedly the most effective measure to combat COVID-19 . In the midst of a super contagious variant like Omicron, along with social distance, Chinstraps continue to be the most responsible way to take care of ourselves and the rest of the population. But not only science advances with vaccines: technology is doing its thing with face masks.

Eric Fouchard, a 54-year-old French entrepreneur, created a device to cool off with the mask. And not only was he awarded in his country, but he managed to distribute his product in the European Union. In the United States, it was distinguished at the “inventors” stand at CES (Consumer Electronic Show) 2022, where several types of specimens were shown with tools that were totally unthinkable at the beginning of the pandemic

Ventilation for the Aeronest mask

The Aeronest has a small device that goes on the inside of the chinstrap and stays attached by magnetization . The two elastic bands of the chinstrap are attached to a rubber band.

The same bra has a button with which you can regulate the intensity of the ventilation that it pulls inside the chinstrap itself. It is ideal for very hot times.

with voice amplifier

The mask has a voice amplification system, which can increase up to 60dB thanks to the speakers connected to a microphone in the mask.

When it comes to safety, this mask has its N95 grade filters, which can be replaced daily. In addition, it offers greater protection than those that could be provided by normal or disposable masks. This is because it can filter inhaled and exhaled air, to protect both yourself and those around you. these filters with bidirectional protection last up to 3 times longer than disposable masks.

In addition, the fans can be adjusted between two high speed modes, which vary between 4200 and 6200 RPM.

The Razer Zephyr Pro has a soft silicone seal over the mouth and nose. In turn, the mask will have a voice amplification system, which can increase up to 60dB thanks to the speakers connected to a microphone in the mask.

The C-Face allows you to listen through your conversation partner’s smartphone up to 10 meters away

At CES 2022, Donut Robotics introduced another of the smart masks. It is a device similar to a face mask that helps people converse with other people while maintaining social distance.

When a person wearing the smart mask, called C-Face, on top of a face mask speaks, the person’s voice can be heard through the conversation partner’s smartphone up to 10 meters away. The text of the conversation is also displayed on the smartphone screen.

The C-Face, which can also translate spoken words into eight other languages, is priced at around 4,5000 Argentine pesos. In Japan, some 6,000 units have been sold since the product’s launch last year.

Expressing the hope that the product will sell well in the United States, Taisuke Ono, CEO of the Tokyo robot startup, said: “The demand for translation is stronger in the United States than in Japan.”

Experimental mask that glows and detects COVID-19

A mask that detects the virus when you put it on in the dark

But not everything happens at the CES show. Researchers from Kyoto Prefectural University have developed masks that use antibodies from ostrich eggs to detect COVID-19 glowing under ultraviolet light. The cells contain antibodies that bind to the virus, so the mask can identify the coronavirus in exhaled breath by illuminating the mask with a fluorescent light, revealing spots caused by the virus.

The new development, created late last year, uses antibodies extracted from ostrich eggs that have been injected with an inactive, non-threatening form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The mask has been developed by a research group, led by veterinary doctor Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, president of Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan, who argued that the LED light from a cell phone can also be used as a light source. .

